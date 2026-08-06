Five places in and around Dubai to enjoy a relaxing digital detox this summer

Scrolling has become second nature. Whether it's checking Instagram over breakfast, replying to work messages on the go, or watching "just one more" TikTok before bed, many of us spend more time looking at our screens than we realise. That's why digital detoxing has become one of the biggest wellness trends in recent years.

A digital detox simply means taking a break from phones, social media, and constant notifications to focus on real life instead. While the trend first gained traction in the 2010s, it has found a new audience with Gen Z, who are increasingly swapping endless scrolling for more mindful ways to spend their free time.

Whether that's exploring nature, visiting wellness spaces, reading, or simply spending quality time with friends and family, the goal isn't to give up technology altogether but to find a healthier balance.

From mountain escapes to wellness spots, Dubai offers plenty of places where switching off feels easy. Here are five simple options to disconnect and recharge.

1. Al Qudra Lakes

Located around 40 minutes from Downtown Dubai, Al Qudra Lakes is one of the city's most peaceful outdoor escapes. The man-made lakes are surrounded by desert and attract a variety of bird species, including flamingos, swans, and ducks at certain times of the year.

The area is popular for cycling, picnics, camping, and sunset walks, with plenty of open space to relax away from the city's fast pace.

If you're planning to stay into the evening, Al Qudra is also one of Dubai's best stargazing spots thanks to its minimal light pollution.

2. Seva Experience

Hidden away in Jumeirah, Seva Experience has become one of Dubai's best-known wellness destinations.

The leafy sanctuary offers yoga, meditation, breath work, and sound healing sessions throughout the week, while its plant-based café serves nourishing dishes in a tranquil garden setting.

Whether you're joining a class or stopping by for breakfast, it's the kind of place that encourages you to slow down and enjoy a quieter pace of life.

3. Dubai Creek

For a glimpse of Dubai before the skyscrapers, head to Dubai Creek. Once the heart of the city's trading industry, it remains one of the best places to experience Old Dubai.

Take a traditional abra (boat) across the water, browse the nearby Gold and Spice Souks, or wander through the historic neighbourhoods at your own pace.

It's a reminder that some of Dubai's most memorable experiences come from its history rather than its high-tech attractions.

4. Hatta Dubai

Less than two hours from central Dubai, Hatta offers a complete change of scenery. Surrounded by the Hajar Mountains, it's known for its turquoise dam, hiking trails, mountain biking routes, and kayaking experiences.

Visitors can spend the day exploring the outdoors or extend their trip with a stay at one of the area's mountain lodges.

Even in summer, Hatta remains a popular weekend escape thanks to its slightly cooler mountain air compared to the city heat.

5. Sonara Camp

Set within the Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve, Sonara Camp offers an elevated take on the traditional desert safari.

Guests can watch the sunset over the dunes before enjoying gourmet dining, live entertainment, wildlife encounters, and guided stargazing in the heart of the desert.

It's an experience that showcases the beauty of Dubai's natural landscape long after the sun goes down.

Digital detoxing doesn't have to mean switching your phone off for days or escaping to a remote destination.

Sometimes, a few hours spent outdoors, exploring somewhere new, or simply taking a break from constant notifications is enough to reset.

Whether you're after adventure, wellness, or a quiet moment in nature, these five spots offer an easy way to recharge without venturing too far from the city.