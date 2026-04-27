Dubai: 12-year-old pianist, filmmakers and artists shone at DIFC Art Nights

A 12-year-old pianist, homegrown filmmakers and emerging visual artists were among the standout names as the 21st edition of DIFC Art Nights concluded this weekend, turning DIFC Gate Village into a vibrant meeting point for culture, creativity and conversation.

Held from April 23 to 26, the free annual event brought together live music, short film screenings, interactive workshops, installations and public art, with residents and visitors gathering each evening to explore one of Dubai’s best-known cultural festivals.

One of the most talked-about moments came from 12-year-old pianist Abdullah Makki, whose live performance drew crowds at the venue. The young musician said piano had become much more than a hobby, describing it as a language of emotion.

“I started playing the piano three years ago, and I really loved the piano since I was a little kid, around five years old,” he said.

He added that performing helped him communicate feelings in a way words sometimes cannot.

“Piano is not only an instrument. It expresses a lot of feelings, not only from myself, but also for the people who are listening,” he said.

Abdullah said he hopes music can one day take him onto international stages, carrying the UAE name with him.

“One day, hopefully, I would like to be very famous and represent the UAE around the world,” he said.

Also featured at the festival was Emirati filmmaker Nawaf Al Janahi, founder of Cineolio, a platform focused on bringing short films to wider audiences through screenings in cultural spaces.

Al Janahi said the initiative was born from a desire to grow appreciation for cinema culture and create more access points for audiences who may not usually seek out independent films.

“We have done more than 50 screenings around the world, in Arab countries, European countries and America,” he said.

Many of those screenings have taken place in libraries and cultural venues, including Dubai, Egypt, Bahrain and Abu Dhabi.

He said participating in public festivals such as DIFC Art Nights helps connect cinema with entirely new audiences.

“If we engage with existing events, we reach a different audience, people who may not have the chance in their daily lives to look for these films or know where to find them,” he said.

He added that short films often do not receive the attention they deserve. “I consider short films overlooked, in screenings and in promotion,” he said.

Rather than spotlighting only one genre or country, Al Janahi said Cineolio is built around diversity.

“I want people to watch more films, and not only more films, but films that are different in their countries, styles, subjects and directors,” he said.

Among the exhibiting artists was Fatima Sherjan, a Dubai-based Pakistani creative who has lived in the UAE for the past 18 years. She said her artistic journey became commercial around six years ago, with this year’s collection leaning heavily into abstraction.

“This year my work is more on the abstraction side,” she said. “What I hear from people is that it feels dreamy.”

She said femininity, softness and delicacy are recurring themes in her work, but each canvas also carries a deeper message.

“I want to portray that there are depths, layers and emotions,” she said. “You can see blooming elements, but also some darkness. I connect that with life itself, the fragility of life.”

Visitors also explored sculptures, live art performances and interactive doodle installations across the district.

E Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Authority, said the event continues to strengthen Dubai’s creative identity.

“As Dubai’s home to art and culture, DIFC continues to activate its public spaces through initiatives like Art Nights, helping create a place where art, people and ideas come together and continue to evolve.”

Held annually, DIFC Art Nights has spent more than a decade supporting artists, collectors and creative communities, while making art more accessible to the wider public.