Decoding 'Grow', a mantra for business success

As we step into 2025, many of us reflect on the goals we set for the past year and assess how successful we were in achieving them. Resolutions often fall by the wayside within a few weeks, and goals may require tweaking sooner than expected. Like many others, I faced these challenges until I came across a coaching model called G.R.O.W., developed by British author John Whitmore. This model helped me rethink my approach to goal setting and personal growth, and it may do the same for you.

The G.R.O.W. model consists of four simple but powerful stages:

G: Goal – What do you want to achieve?

R: Reality – Where do you currently stand?

O: Options/Obstacles – What are your choices, and what might get in the way?

W: Way Forward – What actions will you take to move forward?

The G.R.O.W. model emphasises starting with goal. It's important to define clear, actionable goals, ideally using the SMART framework (Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, Time-bound). For example, in corporate workshops, clients often set goals to increase sales, but I encourage them to consider the bigger picture: How does this affect profits, resources, and team well-being? Focusing solely on growth can lead to resource strain. A well-balanced goal considers the long-term health of your company or personal life.

Once you’ve set a goal, you must assess your Reality. Where do you stand today? What resources and challenges do you face? This is where honest self-reflection is crucial. Without understanding your current situation, you can't make an informed decision about how to move forward. In the G.R.O.W. model, this step encourages you to confront the truth, including your strengths, weaknesses, and external factors that could impact progress.

From there, you’ll explore Options and Obstacles. What strategies can you pursue to achieve your goal? What are the potential challenges you might face? Brainstorming options opens up new perspectives and helps you prepare for hurdles along the way. It’s important to stay flexible here and be willing to adapt, as your path may not always be a straight line. The final step, Way Forward, focuses on creating an actionable plan. What steps will you take to move closer to your goal? This phase involves setting deadlines, identifying key actions, and preparing for the inevitable obstacles. An essential part of the way forward is also creating a backup plan—so that if your original course is blocked, you’re ready to pivot. One critical element of this process is aligning your goals with your non-negotiable values. Our values shape everything we do. When our personal or professional mission statement reflects these values, we create an authentic, sustainable drive for success. This alignment builds trust, fosters engagement, and ensures we stay motivated, even during challenging times. Your values serve as a compass, helping you navigate decision-making and remain grounded in your purpose. In my experience, the G.R.O.W. model has been an invaluable tool not just for individuals but also for teams. It’s essential to approach goal setting with flexibility and an open mind. You may need to tweak your goals along the way, but consistency in your efforts—along with periodic assessments—will help keep you on track. It's also important to remember that action is key. After completing the G.R.O.W. exercise, the work doesn't end with a plan. We must take responsibility and delegate tasks, empowering our team or partners to help execute the plan. By building a strong support network and giving ownership of the plan to others, we ensure accountability and progress. To sum up, goal setting and achieving success in any year is a continuous journey. The G.R.O.W. model is a tool to help guide you through that journey. Whether you’re assessing your personal goals, improving your career trajectory, or helping your team reach new heights, taking a thoughtful, structured approach will increase your chances of success. As you set your intentions for 2025, remember to keep your goals aligned with your values, stay adaptable, and take action—because, as we all know, success doesn’t come from wishful thinking, but from purposeful action.

Pankaj Gupta is the Executive Director of BNI Deira Dubai.