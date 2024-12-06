Deck the Malls: It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas at Al Ghurair Centre!

From enchanting activities to exciting prizes, there’s no better place to revel in the magic of the festive season

Jingle those bells, dust off your quirky holiday sweaters, and get ready to dive headfirst into a sleigh-load of festive fun - because it's that time of the year again!! This December, Al Ghurair Centre is turning into a holiday wonderland where magic is everywhere you look. Get that selfie with Santa, discover the perfect gift, or indulge in sweet treats - there's something for everyone! So, buckle up, because the season's best surprises, crafts, and adventures are waiting to make your holidays unforgettable!

Ready to immerse yourself? Here's your ultimate guide to the holiday magic waiting for you!

Advent Calendar Extravaganza

1st - 25th December | 5:00pm– 9:00pm

Shopping just got a whole lot more festive! Spend Dh300 or more at any store in the mall, validate your receipts, and drop them into the Advent Box for a chance to win amazing prizes. Will you be the lucky one to "Open the Advent Box" and uncover the day's special gift?

The closer we get to Christmas, the bigger the surprises! Picture Dh200 vouchers from Marks & Spencer, beauty treats from Flormar, dining delights from Din Tai Fung, and even trendy finds from RK Trends. And if you're dreaming of gym memberships or fabulous dining vouchers, this is your chance! Swing by every evening from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm for your chance to win exciting prizes!

Letters to Santa

1st - 23rd December

Dear Santa, I've been good this year!

Little ones can share their Christmas dreams by penning a special letter to Santa, available at the mall. Their wish lists can include must-have items - exclusively from stores within Al Ghurair Centre. This Christmas, the jolly man in red will make magic happen by granting two lucky dreams on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Could it be your child's moment to shine?

Santa's Grotto and More

16th - 24th December

Santa and his merry elves are coming to town! Stop by the Grotto for magical family photos, sweet treats, and delightful toys. Spent Dh100? You'll gain free access to the Grotto and goodies from beloved brands like Dennys, Cinnabon, and Caribou Coffee.

Kids can also gather round for enchanting storytelling sessions with Santa himself. Don't miss the chance to make memories that will last a lifetime!

Flayva's Festive Workshops

16th - 25th December | Two Slots: 5:00pm - 5:45pm and 6:00pm - 7:00pm

Get crafty at Flayva Food Hall with daily holiday workshops designed to ignite your little one's creativity. From macaroni Christmas trees to woolly winter beanies, there's a festive activity for every young artist! Workshops are free to attend with a minimum spend of Dh100 at any vendor in Flayva or within Al Ghurair Mall. Grab your spot and let the holiday spirit flow!

The Great Flayva Reindeer Hunt

4th - 14th December

Let the hunt begin! Join the thrilling Great Flayva Reindeer Hunt and search for eight magical reindeer hidden across the mall. Snap a selfie with each one, post your collection on Instagram or TikTok, tag @Flayvadubai, two friends, and use #FindingRudolph.

Open to anyone 18+, this adventure is free and comes with a chance to win one of three incredible goodie bags stuffed with retailer vouchers and festive surprises. Start your hunt and let the reindeer games commence!

This December, Al Ghurair Centre is pulling out all the stops to make your holiday season unforgettable. From enchanting activities to exciting prizes, there's no better place to revel in the magic of Christmas. So, grab your loved ones, head to the mall, and let the festive fun begin!

For more information, visit www.alghuraircentre.com