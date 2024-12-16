Daman Markets sponsors third Dubai Racing Carnival event of the season

The sponsorship underscores Daman Markets’ commitment to excellence, aligning with the world-class standing of the Dubai Racing Club and the Dubai Racing Carnival—one of the most prestigious global horse racing events

Daman Markets, the designated name for forex and CFD trading services by Daman Securities, proudly sponsored the third Dubai Racing Carnival event of the season, held on December 6 at the prestigious Meydan Racecourse.

Daman Markets is a premier online trading provider offering access to a wide range of financial markets, including CFDs on forex, commodities, indices, and stocks. Backed by advanced tools, competitive conditions, and trusted support, the broker remains committed to empowering traders of all levels to achieve their financial goals.

As part of Daman Securities, the company combines local expertise with a global outlook to deliver a world-class trading experience for clients. Known for its exclusivity, the Dubai Racing Club provided the perfect venue for Daman Markets to host valued clients and VIP guests for an evening that combined entertainment, education, and engagement.

The evening was hosted in Daman Markets' exclusive private suite, offering a luxurious setting for guests to network and enjoy. The sponsorship underscores Daman Markets' commitment to excellence, aligning with the world-class standing of the Dubai Racing Club and the Dubai Racing Carnival - one of the most prestigious global horse racing events. With a shared dedication to innovation and performance, the collaboration is a significant milestone for Daman Markets as the first local broker to officially enter the horse racing world as a sponsor.

The evening featured a range of engaging activities, hosted by industry expert James Faulkner, who led fun race predictions and trivia games in the company's suite. These activities provided an exciting and interactive experience, allowing guests to explore the financial markets in a new, innovative way.

"We were delighted to sponsor the third Dubai Racing Carnival meeting of the season, an event that offered an exciting blend of entertainment and engagement for our valued clients and VIP guests," commented Samer Mourched, CEO of Daman Markets. "With James hosting the exciting evening, we aimed to create an informative, educational and memorable night that reflects the spirit of Daman Markets."

The event concluded with Daman Markets proudly sponsoring the finale - a thrilling 1200-meter Conditions race - and presenting the winning trophy to the victor.

As a leading global player with a solid local foundation, Daman Markets embraces opportunities to connect with the UAE's rich cultural heritage while continuing to innovate and expand its global reach.

With partnerships like this, the company reaffirms its position as a trusted leader, creating meaningful connections that resonate beyond the financial markets.

For more information, please visit the Daman Markets website.