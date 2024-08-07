Crown Private School and Al Zorah Golf Club forge partnership

Published: Wed 7 Aug 2024, 1:47 PM

Crown Private School and Al Zorah Golf Club have joined forces to foster the next generation of environmental specialists in the emirate.

The collaboration aims to promote sustainability and educational enrichment for the students of Crown Private School.

The UAE has demonstrated a strong commitment to environmental sustainability and conservation with its progressive UAE Green Agenda. This forward-thinking plan, as part of the UAE Vision 2030, aims to promote sustainable growth and mitigate the impacts of climate change through a wide range of initiatives and protocols. The importance of the Green Agenda is particularly evident in its recognition and protection of crucial ecosystems, including mangroves.