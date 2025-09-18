Love Handmade draws global attention to Pakistani arts and crafts

Since 2020, Pakistani-American designer and social entrepreneur Zein Ahmed’s initiative Love Handmade has been helping more than 100 women artisans turn traditional crafts into sustainable livelihoods. The enterprise blends heritage techniques like ralli (patchwork quilting) and ajrak (block printing) with training in digital tools and market access. Fresh from a US tour showcasing their work, Zein continues to bring global attention to the power of local arts and crafts.

These traditional works are concentrated in a rural villages, like one in Sindh Pakistan where Aliya Fatima began learning ralli and ajrak at 13 from her mother, Mai Hooran, a gifted artisan who never attended school. Though Aliya was initially reluctant, financial pressures pushed her to give it a try. Now 20, she works alongside her mother creating intricate textiles for Love Handmade. And what began in a modest home has grown into a small, but thriving business that now employs other women in the village.

But this transformation wasn’t the result of charity, it was sparked by a bold idea born during the global stillness of 2020 as a response to systemic inequity. That idea became Love Handmade, and has since evolved into a global movement, one that’s bringing international recognition to Pakistan’s rural craftswomen and reshaping the meaning of fashion itself.

From pause to purpose

“In 2020, when the world paused,” Zein recalls, “that stillness brought clarity.” After years of working closely with rural artisans, Zein had seen firsthand the disconnect between the extraordinary skills of home-based women workers and their invisibility in the formal economy.

“In Pakistan, over 12 million women are home-based workers,” she explains. “Yet, cultural norms, limited mobility, and lack of access keep them excluded from markets that would value their work.”

Love Handmade was Zein’s answer to this injustice. Not a charity, but a bridge, for women to earn sustainable income from home, while preserving the artistry passed down through generations. The goal? Dignity through design. Impact through independence.

Zein’s journey with the women of Sindh began not in boardrooms but on mud floors, as women made stitch after stitch. “I listened before I spoke. I learned before I designed,” she says. “What struck me was their pride in their craft — and how little recognition or income it brought.”

From those early conversations grew partnerships rooted in respect. Today, Love Handmade works with more than 100 women across 10 villages, not just as producers but also as co-creators. They co-design collections, receive training, and gain the confidence to see themselves not just as artisans but also as entrepreneurs, community leaders, and changemakers.

Blending heritage and modernity

Love Handmade’s textiles — ralli quilts, ajrak prints, block-printed accessories — aren’t just beautiful; they’re rich with cultural history. But Zein is careful not to romanticise tradition.

“These aren’t just crafts. They’re cultural legacies,” she explains. “But to survive, they must evolve.”

These aren’t just crafts. They’re cultural legacies. But to survive, they must evolve"

Her approach balances reverence with reinvention. Traditional motifs are preserved yet reimagined in modern silhouettes: a ralli becomes a jacket, ajrak graces flowing dresses, block prints land on everyday accessories. The result is wearable heritage, contemporary fashion that carries centuries of meaning.

As the world reckons with the environmental and human costs of fast fashion, Love Handmade stands at the intersection of sustainability and storytelling. “Consumers today want more than just another shirt. They want meaning. They want a story,” Zein says.

Beyond impact

In the village of Rai Chand, Ashok and Lajwati have become pillars of their community through their work with Love Handmade. Ashok, the elected village head, oversees operations and logistics, while Lajwati leads women artisans, many of whom had never received formal training or recognition before joining the initiative. Since 2018, they have helped reshape the village’s future through a partnership built not only on craft, but on trust, empathy, and shared purpose.

With unwavering support from Zein, they’ve cultivated a resilient artisan network known for its mirrorwork. “These aren’t just craftspeople,” Zein emphasises. “They’re architects of resilience.”

Crafting through the floods

The devastating 2022 floods in Pakistan put Love Handmade’s mission to the test. Entire villages were submerged. Homes, tools, and livelihoods were lost. Yet, amid crisis, craft endured. “Even in shelters, women continued to embroider. Craft became a form of survival — financially, emotionally, culturally,” Zein says. “It was the thread that held them together.”

The organisation responded with climate-resilient training, encouraging the use of natural dyes, zero-waste methods, and eco-conscious raw materials, equipping artisans not just for beauty but also for adaptation.

Perhaps the most profound transformation is not the textiles themselves, but the women behind them. “We’ve seen women who once whispered stand tall, speak at exhibitions, manage money, and make household decisions,” Zein says. They are now opening bank accounts, mastering digital tools, and planning for the future. “It’s more than financial empowerment,” Zein says. “It’s identity. Agency. Leadership.”

Thanks to the steady income, they are also able to educate their children; more than 600 kids are now in school.

Climate justice

For Zein, craft and climate justice go hand in hand. “Vulnerable communities like these contribute least to climate change but suffer most from its effects,” she explains. “By integrating eco-conscious practices into craft, we’re not just reducing harm, we’re creating sustainable livelihoods that can weather future storms.”

From pit-loomed weaves to biodegradable packaging, every part of Love Handmade is intentionally designed.

Earlier this year, Zein took Love Handmade on the road, hosting pop-up exhibitions across the US. The response was electric. “People weren’t just buying, they were asking questions, connecting to the stories,” Zein recalls. “They began to see fashion not as consumption, but as connection.”

With features in Forbes, Vogue, and The New York Times, Love Handmade is quickly becoming a global name, yet its heart remains rooted in the villages of Sindh.

What’s next? Expansion with intention.

Don’t wait for permission. Your voice matters. Your heritage matters. You don’t have to choose between tradition and modernity; you can carry both, and lead"

Love Handmade is branching into women’s apparel and accessories, while building e-commerce platforms that showcase not just the product, but also the artisans behind it. Zein also dreams of building dedicated craft villages that would include spaces with training, childcare, and infrastructure designed for sustainable impact. “The goal is to scale without losing soul,” she says.

Her message to the next generation of women is as simple as it is powerful. “Don’t wait for permission. Your voice matters. Your heritage matters. You don’t have to choose between tradition and modernity; you can carry both, and lead,” she says.

At its core, Love Handmade isn’t just about textiles. It’s about transformation. It’s about women who were once unseen, now stitching their way into visibility, and into history. As Zein reminds us, every stitch tells a story. The only question is: are we ready to listen?