Up to Dh165,000: How much UAE residents are spending to attend the Fifa World Cup

For football fans dreaming of watching the FIFA World Cup live, the cost of attending the tournament can vary dramatically. While some UAE residents have managed to plan trips for around Dh12,000, others attending premium matches such as the final are spending six figures on tickets, flights, and accommodation.

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As the tournament gets underway across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, fans told Khaleej Times that securing match tickets was often only the beginning. Flights, hotels, domestic travel, and visa arrangements can quickly push costs higher.

A ticket to the FIFA World Cup final can cost more than Dh66,000, while premium hospitality packages can reach Dh165,000, according to UAE residents travelling to North America for football's biggest tournament.

Dubai resident Atul Hegde, who will attend the final in New York on July 19, said securing a ticket was only part of the expense.

"The finals hospitality tickets are priced at about $17,000 to $18,000 per ticket, and they keep going up," he said.

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According to Hegde, premium hospitality packages for the final can cost between $40,000 and $45,000 (Dh147,000 to Dh165,000).

Accommodation has become another major expense.

"Hotels in New York, which used to cost about $600 to $800 a night, are now priced anywhere between $4,000 and $5,000 a night," he said.

Even a standard four or five-star hotel during the final week can cost around $1,500 per night, he added.

While Hegde said return business class flights from Dubai to New York remain relatively stable at around $8,500 to $9,000, accommodation and match tickets have pushed overall costs significantly higher.

His experience highlights what many fans travelling from the UAE are discovering: attending the FIFA World Cup 2026 can cost anywhere from around Dh12,000 for a carefully planned trip to well over Dh100,000 for those seeking premium experiences.

The most expensive World Cup yet?

For veteran football fan Saibal Basu, who has attended previous World Cups, this year's tournament stands out for its costs.

"This World Cup in the US is the most expensive that has ever happened," he said.

Basu has secured tickets for three matches, including two Round of 32 fixtures and a quarter-final in Kansas.

Unlike the Qatar World Cup, where matches were concentrated in a single country and city, the 2026 edition requires fans to travel across multiple cities and countries.

"When a World Cup is in a place like Qatar, it is much easier to plan because it's one city. But when it comes to a country as big as the US, the planning becomes all the more tough," he said.

Although his international flights from the UAE were reasonably priced, domestic travel within the United States has added substantially to the overall bill.

"The flight from San Jose to Los Angeles and the flight to Kansas have become very expensive. Even accommodation in Kansas is pretty expensive."

Basu added that ticket availability remains a challenge, with many fans relying on FIFA's resale platform in hopes of securing additional seats.

Budget-conscious fans

Not every World Cup trip comes with a six-figure price tag.

Dubai resident Dr Niyas Khalid expects his trip to Canada to cost at least Dh12,000, making it one of the more affordable journeys among the fans interviewed.

"I have secured a long-term Canadian visa and already have a US visa. But flights are quite expensive and even connections are expensive," he said.

For him, airline tickets remain the largest expense, followed by match tickets.

"Travel has become a lot more expensive. Connection flights have become complicated and unpredictable. Airline fares are the biggest expense, and match tickets are hard to secure."

Meanwhile, Mohamed Elhag Ali Mohamed, who is travelling to Mexico to attend two Round of 32 matches, said his flights alone cost around Dh8,600.

His first match ticket cost Dh2,600, while accommodation in Mexico is expected to average around Dh300 per night.

He chose Mexico partly because it offered a more affordable option than travelling to the US.

"For me, Mexico is the best opportunity compared to Canada and the United States in terms of entry requirements and overall costs," he said.

Worth every dirham

Despite the costs, fans say the experience of attending the World Cup remains difficult to replicate.

Dr Yassin Ibrahim, who is travelling with his children and grandchildren to attend the opening ceremony and Egypt matches, said the atmosphere alone justifies the expense.

"The atmosphere of watching the opening ceremony and the matches from the stadium is completely different from watching on TV," he said.

"The presence of different nationalities, the sportsmanship, the national clothes and the songs create a unique experience."

For many supporters travelling from the UAE, attending the World Cup requires months of planning and a substantial financial commitment. But whether they are spending Dh12,000 or more than Dh100,000, they agree on one thing: being there is worth it.