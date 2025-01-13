Copperstone Education and Common Core Boot Camp receive accreditation from Array Global

Copperstone Education and the Common Core Boot Camp have been awarded international accreditation from Array Global, a US-based organization known for accrediting schools, distance learning programs, and professional development seminars worldwide. This achievement follows a rigorous evaluation process that underscores Copperstone and the Boot Camp’s commitment to educational excellence.

Array Global Accreditation is partnered with some of the most prestigious accrediting bodies in the United States, including the Middle States Association Commissions on Elementary and Secondary Schools (MSA), the Accrediting Commission for Schools, Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC), and the Office of Overseas Schools under the U.S. Department of State. This partnership highlights the credibility and high standards associated with Array Global.

“Accreditation further positions Common Core Boot Camp as a results-driven conference,” said Eli Ghazel, Chief Academic Officer for Copperstone Education and a member of the Common Core Boot Camp Leadership Committee. “Participants will learn new strategies that can be put to use in their classrooms and receive an accredited certificate recognized worldwide.” Dr. Ray Lindley, Executive Director and Founding Board Member at Array Global, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration during his recent visit to the UAE and Saudi Arabia. “Array Global Accreditation is thrilled to collaborate with Copperstone and the Common Core Boot Camp Network. This partnership exemplifies our shared commitment to fostering excellence in education and equipping schools with the tools they need to meet rigorous academic standards while staying innovative and student-centered.” Dr. Jacob Francom, Associate Executive Director and Founding Board Member at Array Global, is scheduled to speak at the upcoming Common Core Boot Camp on Saturday, February 15, 2025, at the American University in Dubai. Dr. Francom stated, “Partnering with Copperstone and the Common Core Boot Camp Network aligns perfectly with Array Global Accreditation’s mission to support schools in achieving exceptional outcomes. Together, we’re empowering educators and learners to thrive in a dynamic, standards-driven educational landscape.”

Copperstone Education and Common Core Boot Camp’s accreditation by Array Global marks a significant milestone, reinforcing their dedication to providing high-quality educational experiences. This recognition will enhance their ability to deliver innovative and impactful learning solutions to educators across the region.