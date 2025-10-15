Cool off Dubai this month: Food, Festivities & Fun

October in Dubai is all about vibrant flavours, festive celebrations, and exciting new spots to explore. From indulging in exclusive Diwali menus at top Indian restaurants to sipping beverages at a brand-new social hotspot on Palm Jumeirah, the city offers plenty of experiences to make this month truly memorable. Here are some must-try experiences you won’t want to miss.

Celebrate Diwali with Indikaya’s feast of Light & Legacy

This Diwali, INDIKAYA at Shangri-La Dubai is offering The Feast of Light & Legacy — a limited-edition menu curated by Chef Hemant Oberoi. From Khabuche Ka Shorba to Masala Chai Crème Brûlée, every dish reimagines India’s festive flavours with modern finesse. Highlights include Pani Puri (Vodka), Lal Mirch Paneer Tikka, Bhatti Prawns, Achari Lal Mirch Ka Gosht, and Kesar Malpua with Rabdi, paired with an Indikaya Signature Festive Drink. Available from 17–22 October at AED 209 per guest (inclusive of VAT and service charge).

Reservation: +971 54 2793 647

Indulge in a Diwali Feast at Rohini, Mövenpick JLT

From 19–21 October, Rohini at Mövenpick Hotel JLT invites guests to enjoy a specially curated three-day Diwali menu. Choose between Vegetarian (AED 139) or Non-Vegetarian (AED 179) set menus, featuring delights such as Dahi Vada, Sofiyani Achari Paneer Tikka, Butter Chicken, and Kashmiri Rogan Josh, finishing with desserts like Gulab Jamun, Malai Motichur, and Home-made Rice Kheer. Experience the warmth and joy of Diwali in Rohini’s elegant setting.

Reservation: +971 4 438 0064 or @rohinibylmi

Sip, savour, and socialise at Urban Bar & Kitchen, Wyndham Residences The Palm

Urban Bar & Kitchen (UBK) has opened its second Dubai location at Wyndham Residences The Palm, bringing bold flavours, lively vibes, and elevated casual dining to Palm Jumeirah. Enjoy gourmet burgers, shareable platters, creative cocktails, and a vibrant social atmosphere perfect for catching a match, after-work drinks, or a relaxed dinner with friends. UBK promises to become the Palm’s new go-to destination for food, fun, and unforgettable moments.

Booking & Info: www.wyndhamresidencesthepalm.com