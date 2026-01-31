Connection by the sea: A Valentine’s escape at Rixos Al Mairid Ras Al Khaimah

With offers available from 13 to 15 February, couples can choose the date that best suits them or turn Valentine’s into an extended long weekend escape

This February, celebration for two moves to the shoreline of Ras Al Khaimah, where the waves, warm breeze and starlit skies create the perfect backdrop for a Valentine’s escape. From 13 to 15 February, Rixos Al Mairid Ras Al Khaimah invites couples to press pause on routine and rediscover each other with a curated staycation that blends privacy, beachfront beauty and thoughtful details.

Pool villa shared moments: Your own private sanctuary

For couples who dream of a truly private retreat, the Two Bedroom Premium Villa Beach Access with Private Pool is the resort’s most indulgent Valentine’s option. Tucked just steps away from the shoreline, these villas offer direct beach access and a private pool framed by palm trees and sea air. For Valentine’s, the experience is elevated with:

● Valentine’s decorations in the villa

● A chilled bottle of bevvy to toast the moment

● A floating breakfast served in your private pool, turning a simple morning into a memory

Whether it’s a special anniversary, a long-awaited getaway for two, or simply a chance to reconnect, this villa experience is designed to feel like your own home by the sea but with the service and details only a five-star resort can provide.

Pool villa Valentine’s package starting from Dh7,800.

Thoughtfully curated touches for every room

Guests who prefer to stay in one of the resort’s rooms or suites can still enjoy a tailored Valentine’s experience. For stays between 13 and 15 February, couples can book a room package that includes:

● Valentine’s decorations creating a warm, intimate atmosphere from the moment you open the door

With ultra-all-inclusive benefits, restaurants and leisure facilities just moments away, this option combines the comfort of a resort stay with the intimacy of a celebration designed just for two.

Room Valentine’s package starting from Dh1,780.

Evenings to remember: Elegant dining experiences

No Valentine’s escape is complete without an unforgettable dinner, and Rixos Al Mairid Ras Al Khaimah offers two distinct ways to celebrate meaningful bonds after dark.

Destination Dinner on the Beach

For couples who want the ultimate cinematic moment, the resort offers a private destination dinner on the beach. A beautifully set table in the sand, soft lighting, the sound of the waves and a tailor-made menu come together to create an evening that feels like it was written just for you.

Dinner price starts from Dh3,000 per couple including special beverages.

Atmospheric Dinner at SOL Seafood Grill & Bar

Those who prefer an elegant restaurant setting can opt for an exclusive dinner at SOL Seafood Grill & Bar. With its elevated seaside ambience, refined seafood menu and sunset views, SOL is an ideal stage for long conversations, shared plates and a quiet celebration of your story together.

Dinner price starts from Dh2,000 per couple including beverages.

Both dining experiences can be paired with the Valentine’s room or villa packages, allowing couples to design their ideal stay, whether that means going all-out with a beach dinner for two or keeping it understated and cozy.

A Valentine’s escape worth remembering

Between lazy mornings, long beach walks, spa rituals, live entertainment and carefully curated Valentine’s touches, Rixos Al Mairid Ras Al Khaimah offers couples a chance to step away from everyday distractions and reconnect in a setting that feels both relaxed and special.

For reservations and more information about Valentine’s staycation and dining offers at Rixos Al Mairid Ras Al Khaimah, guests are invited to contact the resort directly at reservations.rixosmairid@accor.com or +971 7 228 8844.