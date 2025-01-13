Common Core Boot Camp returns to American University in Dubai

The much-anticipated Common Core Boot Camp will make its return to the American University in Dubai (AUD) on Saturday, February 15, 2025. Established in 2019 as an alternative to traditional hotel conferences and education exhibitions, Common Core Boot Camp positions itself as an inclusive grassroots community dedicated to making high-quality US-based educational practices affordable and accessible to all passionate educators seeking to enhance their skills.

Held twice each academic year in Dubai, the Boot Camp has experienced significant growth and enthusiasm. In September, the event planned for 400 participants but reached nearly 500, necessitating a suspension of registrations. In February, organizers are preparing to welcome 600 participants. “Common Core Boot Camp resonates because we are focused on serving, not selling. We have been very fortunate to find partners in Growmore and American University in Dubai who understand the importance of community and collaboration when it comes to education,” stated Jeffrey Smith, Managing Director of Copperstone Education and Co-Founder of Common Core Boot Camp.

Founded in 2002, Growmore is a regional leader in bespoke learning solutions and services for international schools, renowned for supporting teachers and community-based educational efforts. CEO Shailendra Srivastava remarked, “Growmore is about bringing together people, ideas, practices, and technologies so that educators and learners can fulfill their potential. Common Core Boot Camp offers us a great opportunity to fulfill our mission.” The School of Education at AUD, which has hosted both Common Core Boot Camp events this year, is thrilled to continue its partnership with Copperstone Education. Dr. Nadera Alborno, Dean of the School, commented, “The School of Education at American University in Dubai is honored to partner with Copperstone Education to host the Common Core Boot Camp. This collaborative initiative not only highlights our commitment to supporting American curriculum teachers but also ensures that AUD’s educational landscape thrives through knowledge exchange.” Under Dr. Nadera’s leadership, the school is swiftly establishing itself as a hub for US education leaders in the UAE. The Boot Camp is structured with two strands: one tailored for teachers and counselors, and another for school leaders. The day is packed with workshop sessions, panel discussions, networking, and fun. Leadership Committee Member and Co-Founder Veronica Griffin describes Common Core Boot Camp as “a community of educators that are committed to improving their practice and strengthening the success at their schools.” Under Griffin’s leadership, the 12-member committee rigorously evaluates workshops and presentations to ensure only the most academically sound and proven sessions are facilitated.

The Boot Camp welcomes registrations from school groups and individuals. Participants will receive a sealed certificate from US-based Array Global Accreditation. For more information on Common Core Boot Camp and to register, please visit www.commoncorebootcamp.org.