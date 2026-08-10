Looking to watch 'The Odyssey' online? You could fall into this scam

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey has become one of the most talked-about films of the year, but fans searching for ways to watch it online are being warned to be careful about where they click.

Cybersecurity company Kaspersky says it has identified scam websites in multiple languages that are exploiting interest in the film by promising users free access to The Odyssey.

The websites appear to offer the movie online, sometimes advertising dubbed versions in a user's native language to make the offer seem more legitimate.

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But there is no movie waiting at the other end.

According to Kaspersky, visitors who attempt to play the film are instead presented with a fake video player and told they need to register to "continue to watch for free".

How the scam works

The fake websites are designed to resemble streaming platforms, complete with supposed user reviews and ratings from people claiming to have already watched the film.

Users are then asked to provide personal information, including their first and last name and email address, before being prompted to create a password.

At later stages of the registration process, the websites can also request banking details, supposedly to activate a "free trial".

This could leave users exposed to credential theft and potential financial losses. The risk can be greater for people who reuse the same password across several online services.

Some of the websites also promise unlimited content and access across multiple devices in an attempt to make the registration process appear similar to that of a legitimate streaming service.

Kaspersky said similar versions of the scam have appeared in several languages, suggesting cybercriminals are attempting to reach audiences in different countries.

Why The Odyssey fans are being targeted

Major movie releases frequently generate huge volumes of online searches, particularly from viewers looking for information about where and when a film can be streamed.

Olga Altukhova, senior web content analyst at Kaspersky, said scammers often try to take advantage of the excitement surrounding major premieres.

"We often see scammers seeking to profit from high-profile premieres such as Odyssey, exploiting the excitement and loyalty of fans eagerly awaiting major releases," she said.

Altukhova warned viewers to be suspicious when a newly released film suddenly appears on an unfamiliar streaming website.

"We strongly encourage people to access content only through official services in order to protect their personal data and avoid potential financial losses," she added.

How to avoid fake streaming websites

Viewers should check that they are using an official streaming service before entering personal or payment information, and pay close attention to website addresses and company-name spellings.

Multi-factor authentication can also provide an additional layer of security if login credentials are compromised.

Users who believe they may have entered banking information on a fraudulent website should monitor their accounts for unauthorised transactions and contact their bank if they notice suspicious activity.