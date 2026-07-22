Christopher Nolan says he's still searching for the right horror film, praises 'Obsession'

The Oscar-winning filmmaker says 'The Odyssey' has only deepened his interest in the horror genre, revealing he's waiting for the perfect story

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 22 Jul 2026, 1:31 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Christopher Nolan opened up about the possibility of directing a horror film, revealing that the genre continues to interest him.

While he joked that his fans may already find plenty of horror elements in The Odyssey, he emphasized that the experience has only increased his desire to tackle the genre.

Recommended For You

Kuwait says several power, water desalination plants attacked; fires extinguished

Kuwait says several power, water desalination plants attacked; fires extinguished

US completes 10th wave of Iran strikes, issues 'worldwide caution' alert for citizens

US completes 10th wave of Iran strikes, issues 'worldwide caution' alert for citizens

Jordan intercepts 3 missiles from Iran; no injuries

Jordan intercepts 3 missiles from Iran; no injuries

Lebanese army deploys in southern town after Israeli withdrawal; Aoun to meet Trump

Lebanese army deploys in southern town after Israeli withdrawal; Aoun to meet Trump

US hits Iranian targets, facilities in 11th straight night of attacks

US hits Iranian targets, facilities in 11th straight night of attacks

 

“I was going to say, they don’t need to beg me to tell a horror story anymore. Just buy a ticket.”

Despite incorporating horror influences into The Odyssey, Nolan admitted the film has not satisfied his creative curiosity.

"It very much whets my appetite for more," he said.

The filmmaker explained that, in his view, great horror begins with a compelling concept rather than technical filmmaking. He believes the genre demands a unique approach, where the strength of the central idea ultimately determines a film's success.

"I've always believed that horror as a genre has to be approached very carefully from a conceptual point of view. In other words, you have to have an amazing idea."

As an example, Nolan praised Curry Barker's 2026 horror hit Obsession, calling its premise the key to its effectiveness.

"That's an amazing idea. That movie works really well."

Nolan also clarified that his interest in making a horror film is driven by storytelling rather than the opportunity to experiment with visual effects or filmmaking techniques.

"It's not about the technical side. It's not about what technical itches I would have to scratch. It's about story. So I'm always looking."

Although Christopher Nolan is best known for his acclaimed work in science fiction, war dramas, and psychological thrillers, many fans have long wondered what his take on a traditional horror film would look like.

His latest comments suggest that possibility remains very much alive, provided he finds the right story.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Kuwait says several power, water desalination plants attacked; fires extinguished

2

Jordan intercepts 3 missiles from Iran; no injuries

3

Indian passport services in UAE outsourced to AlHind Tours and Travels from July 22

4

US hits Iranian targets, facilities in 11th straight night of attacks

5

UAE flight updates: Latest Emirates, Etihad, flydubai and Air Arabia delays and cancellations