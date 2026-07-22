Christopher Nolan says he's still searching for the right horror film, praises 'Obsession'

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Christopher Nolan opened up about the possibility of directing a horror film, revealing that the genre continues to interest him.

While he joked that his fans may already find plenty of horror elements in The Odyssey, he emphasized that the experience has only increased his desire to tackle the genre.

“I was going to say, they don’t need to beg me to tell a horror story anymore. Just buy a ticket.”

Despite incorporating horror influences into The Odyssey, Nolan admitted the film has not satisfied his creative curiosity.

"It very much whets my appetite for more," he said.

The filmmaker explained that, in his view, great horror begins with a compelling concept rather than technical filmmaking. He believes the genre demands a unique approach, where the strength of the central idea ultimately determines a film's success.

"I've always believed that horror as a genre has to be approached very carefully from a conceptual point of view. In other words, you have to have an amazing idea."

As an example, Nolan praised Curry Barker's 2026 horror hit Obsession, calling its premise the key to its effectiveness.

"That's an amazing idea. That movie works really well."

Nolan also clarified that his interest in making a horror film is driven by storytelling rather than the opportunity to experiment with visual effects or filmmaking techniques.

"It's not about the technical side. It's not about what technical itches I would have to scratch. It's about story. So I'm always looking."

Although Christopher Nolan is best known for his acclaimed work in science fiction, war dramas, and psychological thrillers, many fans have long wondered what his take on a traditional horror film would look like.

His latest comments suggest that possibility remains very much alive, provided he finds the right story.