Popular Indian restaurant Chokhi Dhani Dubai to close permanently on September 15

Popular Indian restaurant Chokhi Dhani Dubai has announced that it will permanently close its doors, with its final day of operations set for September 15, 2026.

The Al Seef restaurant shared the news in an Instagram post, thanking customers for the celebrations and memories they had shared at the venue over the years.

“After many memorable moments, shared celebrations, and countless experiences together, Chokhi Dhani Dubai will be closing its doors permanently,” the restaurant said.

It added: “To everyone who visited us, celebrated with us, and became a part of our journey, thank you for all the love and memories.”

The restaurant did not disclose the reason behind the closure.

Known for offering a dining experience inspired by Rajasthan, Chokhi Dhani Dubai served traditional Indian dishes in a setting featuring elements of the region’s culture and hospitality.

The venue also thanked customers in the caption accompanying its announcement.

“For years, we’ve had the privilege of welcoming you, celebrating with you, and sharing a little piece of India with you here in Dubai,” it said.

“As we prepare to welcome you for the final time on 15th September 2026, we simply want to say thank you for being a part of our journey.”