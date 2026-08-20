'Bridgerton' star Charithra Chandran is coming to Abu Dhabi Comic Con this September

Bridgerton star Charithra Chandran is heading to Abu Dhabi this September.

The actor has been announced as a guest at Middle East Film & Comic Con (MEFCC), which will take place at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi from September 11 to 13.

Organisers announced Chandran's appearance on social media, writing: "Charithra Chandran is on her way to Abu Dhabi!"

Fans attending the event will get the chance to meet the actor, who is best known for playing Edwina Sharma in the second season of Netflix's hit period drama Bridgerton.

Chandran joined the series alongside Simone Ashley, who played her older sister Kate Sharma, with the season following the sisters and their relationship with Anthony Bridgerton, played by Jonathan Bailey.

More recently, Chandran appeared as Miss Wednesday in the fantasy adventure series One Piece, based on the popular Japanese manga.

The actor is the latest guest announced for MEFCC, which brings together stars from film, television, comics, gaming and anime for its annual Abu Dhabi event.

This year's Middle East Film & Comic Con will run for three days, from September 11 to 13, at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

Middle East Film & Comic Con had earlier announced that WWE star and actor John Cena will also attend this year's event, joining the line-up of celebrity guests set to appear in Abu Dhabi.