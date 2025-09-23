Celebrate Saudi National Day with Hollywood glamour at Paramount Hotel Midtown

In celebration of Saudi National Day, Paramount Hotel Midtown invites guests to step into the spotlight with a star-studded city escape. Bringing Hollywood elegance to Dubai’s vibrant heart, the hotel is offering up to 20% off on stays and the luxury of a late checkout until 3:00 PM.

Offer Highlights:

• Up to 20% off the Best Available Rate

• Late checkout until 15:00 hrs

The above benefits may not be used in conjunction with any other offer or exchanged for any other service or cash. This offer is available until October 12th.

For reservations and more information, please contact: +971 58 826 5729 or book online: Paramount Hotels Special Offer

Terms & Conditions apply. Rates are subject to 10% Service Charge, 7% Municipality Fee, 5% VAT, and Dh20 ‘Tourism Dirham’ fee per night. Offer subject to availability.

Enjoy exclusive benefits from GHA DISCOVERY (If you are not yet a GHA DISCOVERY member, the hotel invites you to join to enjoy additional benefits during your stay).

Soak in sparkling skyline views, stay in style, and enjoy double the rewards with Paramount Hotels in Dubai.

Set in the heart of the city’s vibrant scene, follow the spotlight to where comfort meets a touch of Hollywood flair. Register and book direct before 30th of September, then complete your stay by 30 September 2025 to earn 2X DISCOVERY Dollars (D$).