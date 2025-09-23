  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Tue, Sep 23, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 1, 1447 | Fajr 04:51 | DXB mist.png33.2°C

Celebrate Saudi National Day with Hollywood glamour at Paramount Hotel Midtown

The hotel is offering up to 20% off stays and the luxury of a late checkout until 3:00 PM

Published: Tue 23 Sept 2025, 9:18 PM

Top Stories

UAE: Paid parking announced in some schools in Al Ain

UAE: Paid parking announced in some schools in Al Ain

Dubai: Drones deployed to bring fire under control in Al Barsha building

Dubai: Drones deployed to bring fire under control in Al Barsha building

Saudi Arabia announces the passing of its Grand Mufti

Saudi Arabia announces the passing of its Grand Mufti

In celebration of Saudi National Day, Paramount Hotel Midtown invites guests to step into the spotlight with a star-studded city escape. Bringing Hollywood elegance to Dubai’s vibrant heart, the hotel is offering up to 20% off on stays and the luxury of a late checkout until 3:00 PM.

Offer Highlights:

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Dubai: How play therapy helps children express emotions, heal after abuse

thumb-image

UAE: Paid parking announced in some schools in Al Ain

thumb-image

LipSync introduces AI tool that turns photos into talking videos

thumb-image

Abu Dhabi launches region’s first joint AI and robotics lab with Nvidia

thumb-image

Dubai: What changes in will can a couple make after parting ways?

 

• Up to 20% off the Best Available Rate

• Late checkout until 15:00 hrs

The above benefits may not be used in conjunction with any other offer or exchanged for any other service or cash. This offer is available until October 12th.

For reservations and more information, please contact: +971 58 826 5729 or book online: Paramount Hotels Special Offer

Terms & Conditions apply. Rates are subject to 10% Service Charge, 7% Municipality Fee, 5% VAT, and Dh20 ‘Tourism Dirham’ fee per night. Offer subject to availability.

Enjoy exclusive benefits from GHA DISCOVERY (If you are not yet a GHA DISCOVERY member, the hotel invites you to join to enjoy additional benefits during your stay).

Soak in sparkling skyline views, stay in style, and enjoy double the rewards with Paramount Hotels in Dubai.

Set in the heart of the city’s vibrant scene, follow the spotlight to where comfort meets a touch of Hollywood flair. Register and book direct before 30th of September, then complete your stay by 30 September 2025 to earn 2X DISCOVERY Dollars (D$). 