Capital getaways with all-inclusive beach resort escapes in Abu Dhabi
Get ready and pack your travel bags.
Explore the beautiful city of Abu Dhabi with all-inclusive beach escapades at the newly renovated five-star resorts of Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resort, Le Meridien Abu Dhabi, and Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort, Abu Dhabi Corniche.
Take advantage of the all-inclusive package for a hassle-free beach vacation. Offering the best room deals, all the fun activities, delicious meals, and refreshing drinks and more, guests' vacations are worry-no-more.
Escape at the resort's newly renovated rooms and suites, unwind on the private beach, swim at pools, and dine around the managed restaurants for a divine indulgence. Soft beverages and selected house beverages are included during breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Additionally, the all-inclusive package ensures a late check-out until 3 pm with a maximum of two (2) kids under six years old eating and staying for free with parents.
Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resort
With 279 newly refurbished rooms and a private beach, you'll feel like royalty. Aside from live entertainment, you may choose from a variety of culinary options with indoor and outdoor seating.
Newly introduced themed outdoor buffet breakfasts at the Sheraton Abu Dhabi on the Corniche include the Friday night barbecue and the Sevillana Spanish Saturday brunch. There is also an outdoor tennis court, an indoor squash court, and a fully equipped gym for people who prefer to stay active.
Enjoy the Sheraton Abu Dhabi's sizable outdoor resort areas, access to the beach, and numerous swimming pools while you're there.
Le Méridien Abu Dhabi
For people who value finer things in life, this newly renovated resort with 248 roomy guest rooms with local art is the perfect getaway. You'll get to experience the Meridien Village, which has a number of eateries and restaurants as well as a sizable outdoor LED screen.
The Captain's Arms British Pub and Mykonos, two of the Abu Dhabi's most well-known dining outlets are also impossible to miss. To provide you access to even more services, Le Meridien now offers shared resort membership with Sheraton Abu Dhabi.
Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort, Abu Dhabi Corniche
The Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort, Abu Dhabi Corniche boasts a supreme location for discovering the capital of the UAE along a breathtaking, eight hundred metre coastline. The iconic resort offers a carefree getaway with popular attractions, shopping destinations and outdoor activities just moments away as well as a delightful mix of cuisines at various eateries on property. West Bay Abu Dhabi at Radisson Blu Corniche, is the first beach club in the city to have a wave pool, lazy river, adventure park and is a popular beach destination within the heart of Abu Dhabi for those visiting or residing in the city.
All-inclusive at a glance
- All meals free (buffet breakfast, lunch, dinner) with dine around options available for lunch and dinner on special menu at managed restaurants
- Free select house beverages and soft drinks during meals
- Complimentary late check-out until 3 pm
- A maximum of two (2) kids under six years old eat and stay for free with a paying parent
- Earn membership points during the stay
More when you stay at Radisson Blu Abu Dhabi, Corniche
- Free access to the zip line, adventure park, wave pool, and lazy river (subject to rules and regulations and facilities availability)
Choose your all-inclusive beach vacation
- Book your Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resort all-inclusive stay from Dh579 per night at https://bit.ly/AllInclusiveSheratonAbuDabiCorniche
- Book your Le Meridien Abu Dhabi all-inclusive from Dh559 per night at https://bit.ly/LeMeridienAllInclusive
- Book your Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort, Abu Dhabi Corniche all-inclusive from Dh599 per night at RadissonBluAbuDhabiAllInclusive
All-inclusive vacation with expansive outdoor areas, access to the beach or many swimming pools, luxurious accommodations, outstanding eating options, kid-friendly amenities, tranquil wellness places, and exhilarating recreational activities await.