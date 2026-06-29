Bvlgari's Notte Stellata Divas' Dream watch turns Rome's night sky into jewellery

There is something inherently Roman about Bvlgari — a sense of layered history, of contrasts held in tension. Since Sotirio Bulgari founded the house in 1884, it has drawn strength from these dualities: past and present, discipline and exuberance, structure and spontaneity. Bvlgari has never really subscribed to a single, fixed identity. Instead, it has used eclecticism as a way of thinking — a way of allowing different influences to meet, overlap, and ultimately resolve into something entirely its own.

That philosophy finds a new and rather ambitious expression in Eclettica. It’s less a collection in the traditional sense and more an open conversation between jewellery, watchmaking, and the broader language of art. You see it in the way volume is handled, in the layering of colour, in a sense of composition that occasionally feels almost architectural. Across more than 50 high jewellery creations, including an unprecedented number of transformable pieces, Bvlgari pushes its creative vocabulary into territory that feels less defined by category and more by instinct.

Within this broader narrative sits the Notte Stellata Divas’ Dream High-Jewellery Watch, and it is here that the maison’s artistic ambitions crystallise into something more personal.

At first glance, the watch reads like a fragment of sky, captured and held still. The dial is built around a black opal disc, its surface shifting with an almost liquid depth, over which a constellation of sapphires and diamonds has been carefully scattered. There is no sense of rigidity in the composition; instead, the gemstones seem to drift, as if suspended in motion. Subtle lines of yellow gold trace faint celestial pathways, giving the dial a subtle structure without interrupting its openness.

Spend a little more time with it, and the nuances begin to emerge. Flecks of colour lent by amethysts, London blue topazes, and sapphires appear almost like brushstrokes across a dark canvas. The domed crystal above, recalling Bvlgari’s affinity for cabochon forms, enhances this effect, creating a sense of depth that shifts as the watch moves with the wrist.

The white gold case, set with diamonds, frames this scene without competing with it, while the bracelet echoes the fan-shaped motif long associated with the Divas’ Dream line. It sits easily on the wrist, which matters more than one might expect in a piece that, at its heart, is so visually rich.

Beneath this artistry lies the Piccolissimo BVP 100, a manual-winding micro movement just 2.50 mm thick. It is a discreet but important presence, proving that even at its most expressive, Bvlgari remains anchored in the discipline of watchmaking. With a 30-hour power reserve and a straightforward display of hours and minutes, it allows the dial to remain the undisputed focal point.

And perhaps that’s what stays with you. The Notte Stellata doesn’t try to overwhelm; it draws you in slowly. More than a watch or a piece of high jewellery, it feels like an interpretation of Rome’s night sky that is as much about spectacle as it is about atmosphere. A small, carefully composed universe on the wrist, where time feels unhurried, almost suspended.