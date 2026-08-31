Burj Khalifa or Sky Views Observatory? Two Ways to See Dubai From Above

Downtown Dubai’s best-known attractions are minutes apart, but offer very different ways to experience the city’s skyline

By:

Kushmita Bose | Partner Content Share:











There is no shortage of places to witness the beauty of Dubai. Rooftop restaurants, hotel terraces and observation decks have become part of the experience of visiting a destination famous for its striking skyline and record-breaking architecture.

Dubai is increasingly making a name for itself after dark too. A recent global study by JB.com named Dubai the world’s most beautiful city to explore at night for 2026, beating major global destinations such as Tokyo and Rome. The ranking assessed destinations across several factors, including scenic views, evening attractions, observation points and safety. Few places offer a better look at that side of Dubai than Downtown, with its commitment to experiential tourism beyond the traditional concept of simply ‘sightseeing’.

Burj Khalifa has been the centrepiece of the area since it opened in 2010 and, for a first-time visitor, a trip to At the Top, Burj Khalifa remains one of the obvious things to do. It is one of the city’s longest-running and most visited attractions. What is perhaps less obvious is that one of the best places to see the tower itself is just a few minutes away.

Sky Views Observatory, located in Address Sky View Hotel, looks directly across at Burj Khalifa. Here, the experience brings visitors closer to the skyline through a glass floor, transparent slide and an open-air walk around the edge of the building.

The two attractions are close enough to visit together, but offer very different experiences.

High above Downtown

The main At the Top experience takes visitors to Levels 124 and 125 of Burj Khalifa, 452 metres above the ground. High-speed lifts carry visitors up to indoor viewing areas and an outdoor observation deck overlooking the city.

From here, Downtown is directly below, with Dubai Mall and the surrounding towers among the easiest landmarks to identify. Look further out, though, and the scale of the city becomes clearer.

Dubai is a city most people experience in sections, moving from one neighbourhood to another without necessarily seeing how they all connect. From atop of Burj Khalifa, roads can be followed across the city and familiar districts appear alongside one another. That wider perspective is what sets At the Top, Burj Khalifa apart, giving visitors a chance to see Dubai as a whole rather than one landmark or neighbourhood at a time.

The view changes considerably through the day. Daytime generally offers better visibility across Dubai, while sunset brings a gradual change in the landscape. By evening, the view changes again as roads and neighbourhoods light up below.

Visitors who want to go higher up in Burj Khalifa can choose level 148, which includes priority access, a guided tour and time in the SKY Lounge. Levels 152, 153 and 154 take visitors to the VIP Lounge at 585 metres above ground, which holds the Guinness World Records title for the highest lounge in the world. But going higher is only part of it. The different experiences also give visitors more time and space to take in the view, whether through a guided tour or from one of the dedicated lounges. What’s on offer here for guests who also happen to be Visa cardholders is an elevated showcase of the type of once-in-a-lifetime days and evenings to be explored via Visa Destinations Dubai.

In March last year, At the Top, Burj Khalifa joined seven other Emaar properties as a Certified Autism Center, a designation awarded by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards, with trained staff available to support visitors with different needs.

A Little Closer to The Edge

The first thing that sets Sky Views Observatory apart is its location. The observatory occupies levels 52 and 53 of Address Sky View Hotel, 219.5 metres above Downtown. While visitors to At the Top, Burj Khalifa are looking out from Dubai's iconic building, here it remains firmly in view.

While not as high as Burj Khalifa, Sky Views Observatory brings visitors closer to the city. Surrounding towers fill more of the view, streets are easier to make out below and there is less distance between visitors and what they are looking at.

The glass plays a big part in that. A panoramic glass-sided elevator takes visitors up to the Observatory, where the Glass Walk, a transparent floor, puts Downtown directly beneath their feet. Instead of simply looking across the city, visitors can look straight down at the streets below.

The Glass Slide continues the experience, taking visitors from one level to another through a transparent tube with the city visible below. Then there is the Edge Walk. Secured by a harness, visitors step outside onto the building's outer ledge for a hands-free walk, with no window between them and the skyline.

It is easy to associate the Glass Slide and Edge Walk with adrenaline, but that is only part of their appeal. Both change the way visitors engage with the view. The glass draws attention to the streets below, while the Edge Walk removes the barrier that usually separates visitors from the skyline at an observation deck.

For those who prefer to linger over the view, Sky 52 adds a dining option to the experience. Sky Views Observatory is also a Certified Autism Centre, with trained staff available to support guests with different accessibility needs.

A View Worth Taking In

At the Top, Burj Khalifa and Sky Views Observatory may be only minutes apart, but together they offer a fuller perspective of Dubai from above.

From At the Top, Burj Khalifa, the appeal is in the distance and scale, with much of Dubai spread out below. At Sky Views Observatory, the city feels closer. Burj Khalifa becomes part of the view, while the Glass Walk, Glass Slide and Edge Walk bring the skyline into the experience.

The time of day can also make a difference. In daylight, there is more to see across the city. As evening sets in, attention shifts to the roads, towers and neighbourhoods lighting up below.

Perhaps that is part of what Dubai does particularly well. Building upwards is one thing; creating different ways to experience the city from that height is another. Within a few minutes, visitors can look across Dubai from inside its most recognisable landmark and then cross Downtown to look straight back at it, this time with glass beneath their feet or, on the Edge Walk, the open air around them.

For eligible cardholders looking to explore more of the city, Visa Destinations Dubai brings together current offers across dining, retail, entertainment and lifestyle experiences.

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