Burj Al Arab to undergo restoration: 10 lesser-known facts about Dubai’s sail-shaped icon

You’ve seen it a thousand times on postcards and hotel campaigns, that unmistakable white sail rising from the ocean. But Burj Al Arab has always been more than its silhouette. It is a building that, in the 1990s, catapulted Dubai onto the global luxury map and announced its arrival on the world stage.

Over the years, it has become synonymous with the city’s growth story, an early and enduring testament to Dubai’s steadfast ambition.

With the announcement of its closure for an 18-month restoration, it feels like a fitting moment to revisit the quirks, engineering gambles and design choices that transformed a daring brief in the 1990s into one of Dubai’s most recognisable and enduring architectural statements.

So, here are 10 lesser-known facts that shaped the Burj Al Arab we know today:

The island took longer to build than the hotel

Before anyone could sketch the famous sail, engineers had to create land in the sea. Burj Al Arab stands on an artificial island roughly 280 metres off Jumeirah Beach and that man‑made outcrop took around three years to complete – longer than the main tower construction itself.

Engineers drove hundreds of concrete piles deep into the seabed and wrapped the island in what reports suggest was a honeycomb-like structure to break the waves, turning a stretch of open Gulf into a stable platform for the future icon.

The sail is actually a giant Teflon screen

From the shore, the white 'sail' looks like a simple stretched fabric, but it is in fact a double‑membrane facade made of Teflon‑coated fibreglass. The material is durable, resistant to salt and sand and when lit from within it transforms the tower into a softly glowing lantern at night.

Crucially, the surface can also act as a projection screen, which is why you’ve seen Burj Al Arab dressed in colours for national days, sporting events and brand takeovers.

The interiors use enough gold leaf to cover a small plaza

Burj Al Arab’s lobby and suites became shorthand for 'seven‑star' long before influencers were ranking their stays on Instagram. And part of that is down to the sheer material opulence of the landmark. The hotel uses well over a thousand square metres of 24‑carat gold leaf across columns, cornices, elevator lobbies and decorative trims.

Guests once got 24‑carat gold iPads to use

For years, check‑in at Burj Al Arab came with a seriously extra piece of tech: a 24‑carat gold‑plated iPad issued to in‑house guests as a sort of digital concierge.

It was pre‑loaded with a custom interface to book spa treatments, order in‑suite dining, browse hotel information and contact your butler and if that wasn't enough, guests could even buy one to take home for an generous price.

There are around 30 different marbles under your feet

If you take a stroll in the public spaces of the hotel, you’ll spot a patchwork of colours and veining underfoot and on the walls. Designers specified roughly 30 types of marble and stone throughout the building, including prized statuario – the same family of Italian marble associated with Michelangelo's classical sculpture.

The 'underwater' restaurant is a giant illusion tank

For years, access to the underwater restaurant has been one of the hotel’s most coveted experiences but did you know that you were never actually dining below sea level?

The spectacle comes from a huge seawater aquarium, holding around a million litres, wrapped around the dining room with thick acrylic panels that can withstand the pressure.

The lighting, coral props and fish ecosystem create the illusion that you’re inside a submerged world but behind that magic is heavy infrastructure, including pumps, filters and structural supports that keep the system running.

There’s an over‑the‑top pillow menu

For all the headlines about gold and marble, one of Burj Al Arab’s most extra luxuries is its sleep game. Guests can choose from a surprisingly extensive pillow menu – widely reported at around 17 different pillow types, from classic goose down and memory foam to niche options like anti‑ageing or horsehair pillows for hot sleepers.

Every room is a duplex and one has a rotating bed

Unlike most skyscraper hotels that stack standard rooms, Burj Al Arab is an all‑suite property and every suite is a duplex spread over two levels. That decision dramatically reduced the total key count but amplified the sense of a private palace rather than a conventional hotelscape.

At the top of the scale, the Royal Suite comes with its own private elevator, cinema room and a revolving bed – a very 1999 fantasy feature that has become part of the property’s lore.

The helipad that became a global stage

Perched more than 200 metres above the sea, the circular helipad was originally conceived as a practical way for VIP guests to arrive in style. But it quickly became something more.

Over the years, it has hosted a temporary tennis court for Roger Federer and Andre Agassi, a golf tee-off for Tiger Woods, Formula 1 donuts and countless marketing stunts, including a Polish aerobatic pilot who became the first person to land a plane on the helipad.

Each event turned Burj Al Arab into a backdrop for global broadcast, long before “content creation” became a hospitality buzzword.

The void between two 'wings' hides one of the tallest hotel atriums

The sail profile comes from two concrete “wings” that open out in a V‑shape. The void between them is filled by the hotel’s famous atrium. So when you walk in and look up through that dizzying 180‑metre volume of coloured balconies and intersecting escalators, you’re essentially standing inside the space between those two structural blades.

When Burj Al Arab opened in 1999, it was the project that announced Dubai’s arrival on the global luxury travel map. The city has since out‑built itself many times over – from Burj Khalifa to the Museum of the Future – but very few structures have achieved the same instant recognisability.

So, the question now is which of those engineering quirks and marvels will survive the brand-new update it's set to undergo during its 18-month restoration. Do you keep the rotating bed for the legend or retire it in favour of something more aligned with today’s luxury mores?