From sky-high stunts to global milestones: Jumeirah Burj Al Arab’s most memorable moments

Long before its closure for restoration for 18 months, it was the place where tennis was played in the sky, planes touched down mid-air, and fireworks lit up one of the world’s most recognisable silhouettes.

For 26 years, Jumeirah Burj Al Arab has been more than a hotel; it has been a stage for spectacle, a symbol of Dubai’s ambition, and a backdrop to moments that travelled far beyond the UAE.

As the landmark shuts its doors temporarily, here’s a look back at the moments that defined its global status.

2004: Tiger Woods takes golf to the skies

Before the helipad became a global stunt stage, it hosted one of its earliest iconic moments.

In 2004, golf legend Tiger Woods visited the Burj Al Arab ahead of the Dubai Desert Classic and took shots from the hotel’s topmost helipad, sending golf balls into the Arabian Gulf.

2005: Tennis match above the sea

A few moments captured global attention quite like this.

In 2005, tennis legends Roger Federer and Andre Agassi transformed the helipad into a makeshift court, playing a match more than 200 metres above sea level.

What began as a promotional stunt quickly became one of the most recognisable sporting images associated with Dubai.

2013: Formula 1 donuts in the sky

By the next decade, the helipad had evolved into a stage for extreme precision stunts.

In 2013, Formula 1 driver David Coulthard performed donuts and burnouts atop the Burj Al Arab helipad as part of the Red Bull Seven Star Spin project.

The stunt required strict control, with the car’s movement kept within a marked circle and carried out under carefully monitored conditions.

2021: A concert in the sky

Even music found its way to the skies.

In 2021, French DJ David Guetta performed a virtual concert from the helipad, streamed globally as audiences tuned in from home during a pause in live events.

2023: Plane lands on the world’s shortest runway

The most technically ambitious moment came nearly two decades later.

In 2023, Polish pilot Lukasz Czepiela successfully landed a fixed-wing aircraft on the Burj Al Arab helipad, setting a global record for the shortest runway landing on a structure of its kind.

A canvas for the city’s biggest moments

Beyond stunts, the Burj Al Arab has reflected the city’s milestones.

The landmark has lit up to celebrate events such as Expo 2020, the Special Olympics and other global gatherings, turning its façade into a canvas for national pride.

Each year, it also forms part of Dubai’s New Year’s Eve celebrations, lighting up alongside the city’s skyline.

A symbol of global luxury

While known for spectacle, the hotel has also remained a benchmark for luxury.

In 2022, a global survey ranked the Burj Al Arab as the most beautiful five-star hotel in the world, based on Instagram data, with more than 2.4 million hashtags associated with the property.

Conservation and community impact

Beyond its image, the hotel has also contributed to conservation efforts.

Since 2004, the Dubai Turtle Rehabilitation Project, run by Jumeirah, has rescued and rehabilitated more than 2,000 sea turtles, many of which have been released back into the ocean during public events.

Moments that became personal

For some, the hotel became the setting for life-changing moments.

From elaborate marriage proposals on the helipad, complete with rose-covered stages and live music, to private celebrations, the Burj Al Arab has been part of deeply personal memories.

Opening its doors to the public

In 2021, the hotel introduced a new way for visitors to experience the landmark.

The “Inside Burj Al Arab” tour offered guided access into the property, giving guests a closer look at its design, history and previously private spaces.

1999: A ‘monument for the new millennium.’

Long before it became a global icon, the Burj Al Arab opened its doors on the eve of the UAE National Day, on December 1, 1999.

Touted as a “monument for the new millennium”, the hotel introduced a new level of luxury to the region. It featured 202 duplex suites with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking Dubai, along with a 140-seat Mediterranean restaurant suspended 200 metres above the sea.

Rising 321 metres, the building stands taller than the Eiffel Tower and just 60 metres shorter than the Empire State Building, cementing its place as one of the most ambitious architectural projects of its time.

As reported by Khaleej Times, suite rates at launch ranged from Dh3,300 to Dh55,000 per night, setting a new benchmark for luxury hospitality in the UAE.