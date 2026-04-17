Burj Al Arab shuts for 18 months: Where to stay instead in Dubai

Burj Al Arab is finally taking a day off — well, 18 months off — for a large scale restoration. The city’s best‑known icon, which has doubled as a status symbol, afternoon‑tea backdrop and Instagram trophy since 1999, will be wrapped up and worked on while designers refresh its interiors and public spaces.

For travellers who built an itinerary (and a budget) around that ‘seven‑star’ stay, the obvious question is: now what?

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The good news is that in a city like Dubai, there’s always plenty of choice. The Emirate has spent the last few years building a new generation of hotels that come close to Burj Al Arab in not just the service and the scale, but also… the sheer bragging rights.

So, if your booking plans have just been derailed, these are the properties that come closest to filling that gap.

For pure theatrics: Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah

If you were drawn to Burj Al Arab for its over‑the‑top 'only in Dubai' energy, Atlantis The Royal is the most natural rebound. The stepped, interlocking‑blocks design looks like a stack of luxury Lego on the Palm, and inside, it’s all sky pools, fire‑and‑water fountains and a roll‑call of celebrity chef restaurants.

Suites come with great views, high floors give you fireworks at eye level during peak season and private infinity pools in the top‑tier rooms cement the experience firmly into “core memory” zone. It’s definitely less intimate than Burj Al Arab and more resort‑city vibe, but an enticing escape nonetheless.

For Jumeirah loyalists: Marsa Al Arab

If you were a repeat guest at Burj Al Arab or simply like the Jumeirah way of doing hospitality, Marsa Al Arab is the sideways move that makes the most sense. Sitting on the same stretch of Jumeirah coastline, the new property swaps the sail for a superyacht‑inspired silhouette, with soft curves, a private marina and stellar views of the Arabian Gulf.

Sure, you miss out on the thrill of being on your own little island, but you get to experience a newer, more contemporary environment and the smug pleasure of saying you’ve stayed at the group’s latest showpiece while the original is under wraps.

For (another) landmark status: Armani Hotel Dubai

Burj Al Arab has become a permanent fixture in our minds — you could doodle it from memory in five seconds. If that’s what you were paying for, Armani Hotel Dubai is arguably the only address that can compete right now. The hotel is carved into multiple floors of Burj Khalifa, so you’re not just looking at the tallest tower in the world, you’re staying in it.

It’s low-key, moodier and far more minimalist — think a tailored suit instead of gold-trimmed traditional attire — but the level of service and sense of occasion match the same tier.

For beach‑front staycays: Four Seasons Resort Dubai

If you’re looking for a faultless room, a glorious spa and the Gulf at your doorstep, Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach is the calm, immaculate alternative.

The architecture is more Mediterranean‑meets‑Arabian than statement, but what you get in return is a resort that runs like clockwork: lush gardens, a beach that feels insulated from the city’s chaos and multiple restaurants and bars that can hold their own against any big‑name dining room in town.

So, while Burj Al Arab’s temporary closure will inevitably dent a few honeymoon plans and anniversary getaways, it might also encourage a useful reset for travellers exploring new destinations in a city that always has enough and more to offer.