Restaurant Review: Inside Bull & Bear's bold reinvention

At Waldorf Astoria DIFC, Chef Patron Marc Hardiman redefines the eatery with European modernism and local sustainability
Picture, if you will, the thoughtful refinement of dining metaphors, where bull and bear cease to represent market volatility and become symbols of culinary confidence within DIFC’s sophisticated landscape. But who dares to reimagine one of hospitality’s most recognised brands through the lens of European modernism whilst maintaining the gravitas that made it legendary? The answer lies in understanding Chef Patron Marc Hardiman’s remarkable vision for evolutionary dining.
The story of Chef Marc Hardiman’s transformation of Bull & Bear reveals fascinating evolution. The restaurant previously featured North American cuisine, New York-inspired steakhouse traditions that defined its identity. Now, under Hardiman’s leadership since November 2024, it has evolved into something altogether different: European modern cuisine infused with local ingredients and sustainability consciousness, a transition from one culinary identity to another that reads like strategic reinvention meeting creative vision.
Step into the Waldorf Astoria DIFC setting, and witness something remarkable indeed. The Art Deco-inspired interior creates theatrical backdrop for serious culinary theatre, whilst those floor-to-ceiling windows frame the Burj Khalifa like a constantly changing artwork. How does one balance the formality expected from financial district dining with the creativity demanded by modern gastronomy?
But here’s something we don’t see very often — a menu that defies every expectation of what Bull & Bear perhaps should represent. The humble potato becomes anything but humble when rolled in seaweed, wrapped in pomme dauphine, crowned with Oscietra caviar. Who else dares to transform agricultural simplicity into luxurious complexity whilst making it seem inevitable? Let me know.
Watch the crab sandwich arrive, and you witness sustainability philosophy made delicious. What’s perhaps most curious is the satsuma gyu Hardiman describes bringing together “the world’s finest Wagyu beef and the world’s greatest chip”. And how often do we encounter such confident ambition that actually delivers on its promise?
The 95 per cent dairy-free and 50 per cent plant-based creations aren’t afterthoughts but integral to the concept. How does one celebrate culinary artistry whilst acknowledging that modern luxury must consider health consciousness? Bull & Bear succeeds because it answers fundamental questions about institutional evolution: can beloved brands reinvent themselves without losing their essence? Hardiman has created something genuinely different, a space where European sophistication meets DIFC expectations, where sustainability enhances rather than limits creativity.