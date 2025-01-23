Brothers revive iconic Indian eatery in Dubai; hope to continue father's legacy

Sunny D’Souza

Dubai residents and Indian brothers Sunny D’Souza and Ronnie D’Souza have vowed to keep their late father Jerome D'Souza’s legacy restaurant, Uncle's Kitchen, shining bright with sweet memories to reflect on.

When the late Jerome D'Souza left Dubai in 1986 to head home to Mumbai, he never expected to return to the Middle East but his venture made a comeback to the same place where he met ‘Uncle’, in whose memory he started Uncle’s Kitchen restaurant in Orlem, Malad in Mumbai in the late 80s.

The late Jerome’s sons have brought back the popular brand to Dubai, launching a 60-seat restaurant in Karama. The brothers had a junction in Malad named after their father, a well-known philanthropist.

“The new Dubai restaurant was set up based on the feedback we’ve received that people are craving some Mumbai-style Chinese food here, especially our chicken lollipops,” said Sunny. Ronnie shares that the brothers started the journey along with their uncle Peter — Jerome’s brother. “Our father was thriving in UAE before he had to return home due to the unfortunate demise of his good friend who was fondly called Uncle — Gregory D’Souza. My father began Uncle’s Kitchen in Mumbai in memory of his dear friend and with his heavenly blessings and our hard work, success had to follow. My elder brother Sunny was 15 and I was 11 and from day one, we have been a part of our restaurant journey,” said Ronnie.

Ronnie D’Souza

The brothers have returned to Dubai to spread good food and cheer with the aim to popularise Indo-Chinese food. “We want to bring Indian expats a taste of their favourite home-style Indo-Chinese food, which many of our patrons have grown up eating for nearly four decades and have been longing for all these years, right to their doorstep,” said Sunny.

The duo desires that the other expats should experience Uncle’s Kitchen’s special taste and flavour, which is their strength and secret to success. “Our spices, sauces, and flavours are unique and the recipes given by our dad, which are now specifically prepared in-house by my son Mervyn, who is a chef and Ronnie’s daughter Mahek,” said Sunny.

The brothers reveal that the experience of setting up a restaurant in Mumbai and Dubai has been totally different. “In Mumbai, we are a vast population so even though there are systems in place, the entire process can get a bit lengthy. However, in Dubai things are much more streamlined with single window clearances for different aspects which makes business dealing much more smooth,” said Sunny.

Challenges to source ingredients

The brothers admit that getting the ingredients is posing a bit of challenge. “We have not yet started one of our hot-selling chicken chilly as we prepare it without the batter. The birds here are huge, which makes it hard and chewy, we need midsize and fresh chicken. Also, we have been using groundnut oil for the past 40 years, which again is a challenge. At the moment, we are importing our base sauces from Mumbai to maintain quality. Uncle’s Kitchen is an emotion to bring in same taste and flavours to Dubai,” said Ronnie.