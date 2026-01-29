'Having little money taught me a lot': British expat reveals journey to financial success

British expatriate Emily Abraham is the co-founder of preloved shopping retailer Love Luxury and is a relative newcomer to Dubai, arriving three years ago. Aged 48, she sees money as “leverage”. She says having lacked money early in life has enabled her to stay grounded in spite of Dubai’s glitz and glamour. Today, as a businesswoman in the emirate’s diverse luxury scene, she saves up to 80 per cent of her income as she builds her business into its next phase of growth.

If you had to write a letter to money, what would you say?

Dear Money, you’re neither good nor bad on your own, but you hold the power to reveal who we are. In some hands, you divide, inflate egos, and tempt people to measure worth in numbers instead of values. In other hands, you heal, feed and build futures. I respect you, but won’t worship you. I want you in my life not as my master but as my servant. If you teach me anything, let it be that true wealth lies not in possession but in the difference we make with what we give.

How would you describe your relationship with money?

Healthy, I enjoy spending and saving.

How was this relationship was formed?

Discipline. I learned how to manage money when I didn’t have a lot. My past has kept my feet on the ground and now I am much more financially better off.

Who do you speak to about money matters. Is it something you consider ‘taboo’?

I don’t consider it taboo, it’s an essential part of life. My husband Adam and I are very open and transparent with each other when it comes to our finances. I’m also comfortable speaking to others about money; I need to be when a large part of my job is dealing with financial negotiations. It’s important to speak to people about money; it keeps you in touch with reality.

Who has taught you the most about financial management?

My own experiences. At one point, I had to manage my money down to the last penny.

What do you think has been the most profound experience you’ve had so far in relation to money — good or bad — and what has it taught you since?

Having very little money has taught me a lot about it. I learnt how to budget and manage what I did have, no matter how broke I was. In doing this, I made sure I never ended up in debt. Having children who are reliant on you while having little money has taught me excellent money management.

If you could give your child or your younger self one piece of advice about money now what would that be and why?

Don’t spend it frivolously, it might not always be there. Try and save half of your income, because having the peace of mind that comes with financial stability is priceless.

What do you value spending money on?

Charity.

Do you long-term plan your finances, and if so, how?

Yes, I save as much as possible. I invest, save and spend less.

What is your long-term goal or dream which is pegged to your finances?

I want to travel the world and not work for income but work for charitable causes, to help children in need.

How much do you save each month?

Up to 80 per cent of my income.

How much do you plan to have by the time you are 65?

I don’t have a figure in mind; I would like to retire and be well into my charitable work by the time I am 65.

What is your greatest financial decision? The one you are most proud of or the most profitable one.

Starting Love Luxury and re-investing everything back into the business.

What is your biggest financial regret?

Every negative thing that happens has a lesson, so I don’t look on them as regrets.