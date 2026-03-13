Watches: Breitling unveils the Avenger 42 Night Mission Middle East edition

Since its founding in 1884‭, ‬Breitling has earned a reputation for precision timekeeping‭. ‬The brand’s close association with flight dates back to the 1930s‭, ‬when Willy Breitling‭, ‬grandson of the founder‭, ‬established the HUIT Aviation Department to produce dashboard timing instruments for aircraft‭. ‬That early engagement with aviation helped define Breitling’s identity‭, ‬securing the brand’s enduring association with the world of flight‭.‬

Within this aeronautical narrative‭, ‬the Avenger occupies a distinct niche‭. ‬If the Navitimer stands as the enduring icon‭, ‬the Avenger feels like its more muscular sibling‭, ‬built with a robust spirit‭. ‬It is a collection conceived for environments where durability is not optional‭, ‬upholding the bold aesthetic language that has long defined Breitling‭.‬

The new Avenger 42‭ ‬Night Mission Middle East Edition introduces a distinctive regional note to this lineage‭. ‬Limited to just 100‭ ‬pieces‭, ‬the watch is notable for its use of Indian numerals on the dial‭. ‬Numerals are often treated as purely functional elements in watch design‭, ‬but here they become central to the watch’s personality‭, ‬lending it a subtle regional identity while preserving the Avenger’s hallmark legibility‭.‬

The watch is housed in a 42-millimetre ceramic case that gives it a stealthy‭, ‬almost tactical presence‭. ‬The material feels entirely appropriate for the Avenger’s rugged personality‭, ‬reinforcing its standing as a serious tool watch‭. ‬A cambered sapphire crystal‭, ‬glare-proofed on both sides‭, ‬shields the dial‭, ‬while the unidirectional ratcheted bezel adds to its functional character‭. ‬Completing the package is a screw‭-‬locked titanium crown and construction rated to 30‭ ‬bars of water resistance‭.‬

The dial reinforces the monochrome aesthetic‭. ‬Crafted in black carbon‭, ‬it introduces a subtle texture that adds depth without distracting from the layout‭. ‬The black-plated numerals provide a distinctive visual anchor‭, ‬while luminescent elements ensure the‭ ‬dial remains readable in low light‭. ‬

Powering the watch is Breitling’s self-winding Caliber 17‭. ‬Beating at 28,800‭ ‬vibrations per hour and offering a power reserve of around 38‭ ‬hours‭, ‬the movement is COSC chronometer-certified‭. ‬The watch is paired with an anthracite military leather strap that provides a tactile counterpoint‭ ‬to the ceramic case‭. ‬Fastened with a titanium folding pin buckle‭, ‬it suits the Avenger’s rugged character‭.‬

What sets this Avenger apart is the cultural nuance it introduces‭. ‬The use of Indian numerals lends the watch a distinctive regional voice‭, ‬transforming what could have been a routine limited edition into something far more‭ ‬considered‭. ‬

Price: Dh27,160