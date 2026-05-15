The writer’s escape: How a residency impacts on and off the page

Why do writers feel the need to ‘escape’ to write? While I’d been writing for years, I didn’t know much about these glorified getaways and I’d never applied for one. So, I was pleasantly surprised when I answered a phone call asking me if I would be interested to travel to a residency in the US. Unsure what to expect, I attended the International Writers Program at the University of Iowa as one of 32 writers in residence from all over the world. What I discovered was a unique combination of calm and community that inspired me then, and long into the future.

What is a writing residency?

A residency is a dedicated space for writers looking for a place to write, to meet like-minded individuals, and to engage in creative dialogue. It differs from a writing retreat, as these residencies are selective and usually cover the cost of travel, boarding and food. A retreat fulfills a similar purpose but is self-funded and less prestigious since there is no process of selection.

There are usually two ways in which one can be selected for a writer’s residency program; either by nomination or by application. The one I attended was by nomination, from 136 candidates, three were shortlisted and eventually I was selected as a representative from Pakistan. The US state department covered my travel, stay and even gave a daily stipend during my time in Iowa, which fittingly is the UNESCO city of Literature.

For emerging writers, writers looking for manuscript feedback, those who are struggling to finish their novel or looking to polish their work, residencies probably aren’t the answer. Writing workshops, where there is more direction given, with instructions and prompts that help get the creative juices flowing might be more relevant in those early stages. However, independent, mid-career writers who want a creative space where they can engage or disengage with like-minded people would certainly appreciate the residency experience.

Renewed clarity on the page

A residency not only provides a physical space but also offers a mental quietness, away from the roles and responsibilities of home and daily life. For me, this perfect escape brought new clarity, enabling me to switch off my thoughts and focus on writing. Before attending the residency, I was struggling with two different stories – I ended up discarding both. I began working on Chasing Shadows in Borrowed Light, simply following a feeling that came to me.

Warm days turned cool, green leaves turned orange and I saw fall for the first time in my life. I would go on long walks with the writers, sit in rooms and discuss politics, put on music and dance into the night. These new experiences shaped characters and settings in my future work.

For some writers, a residency is an opportunity for solitude, to write in isolation. There was a popular story that floated around about a Nobel Prize winning author attending the same residency as I did, but they were never seen or spoken to. Apparently they stayed in their room the entire time they were there. They may have even written a book in the very place I was staying.

A new community off the page

For many writers, the value of a residency is in the experiences and friendships that influence stories which come out of them at a later time. In Iowa, a lot of writers there didn’t actually write; in fact, many writers thought that it was not necessary to write during the residency. They spent their time conversing deep into the night, enjoying their new-found friendships, eating, watching films, attending readings, reading themselves.

I lucked out with my cohort and ended up making the most wonderful friends who I still cherish and are a part of my life. We would attend readings and panels – invigorated by the discussions, we would come back to our coffee shops and write some more. I did manage to write a few hours every day.

The bitter-sweet journey home

Teary-eyed and with promises to meet again, our residency group parted ways to different flights heading around the world. Like many home-comers, when I returned back to the daily routine, I couldn’t write for a while. But then, the motivation came back to me eventually and now I reminisce about the time I had there. Would I go again? A thousand times yes. It’s tough to leave home, but I’m always itching to go somewhere and write. Just me and my thoughts and no interruptions.

Safinah Danish Elahi is a lawyer, novelist and poet. Her latest novel, 'Chasing Shadows in Borrowed Light', was launched recently by Dubai-based publisher, The Dreamwork Collective.