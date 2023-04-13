UAE: World's largest floating book fair coming to Dubai next week; tickets priced at Dh15

MV Logos Hope — which has returned to the country after 10 years — is currently docked in Ras Al Khaimah

The floating book fair that has been sailing around the world is back in the UAE — now welcoming bibliophiles up its gangways in Ras Al Khaimah.

It has been nearly 10 years since MV Logos Hope visited the country. The last time it was here in 2013, it brought over 5,000 English and Arabic books. Now, it promises not only a massive haul of new titles but also a host of cultural performances.

Book lovers in Ras Al Khaimah have been trawling through the shelves and piles of books aboard the ship since April 11. The fair will be running in the emirate until April 16 before heading to other parts of the country.

MV Logos Hope is set to sail to Dubai next week, opening its gangways in the emirate from April 18 to 23. On May 17, it will dock in Abu Dhabi where it will stay until June 4. Visitors can buy tickets on-site for Dh15.

Operated by GBA Ships, MV Logos Hope is an international, charitable organisation registered in Germany. Since 1970, the organisation has welcomed over 49 million visitors in over 150 countries and territories around the world.

The ship had just come from a successful run on its first-ever visit to Basra, Iraq, where it spread knowledge and cheer to over 90,000 book lovers.

For the ship, its crew, and volunteers from around the world, the goal is not only to offer books at low prices — but "to share knowledge, help and hope in every port we visit".

