UAE readers finish 7 books a year; 90% use social media, says survey

UAE residents, both citizens and expats, have been reading more books, with an average adult finishing seven books a year in 2023, said a nationwide survey. This figure marks an increase from an average of six books in 2021.

The Ministry of Culture on Thursday released the results of the 2023 UAE National Reading Index, a biennial survey that aims to assess reading habits in the country. The study is part of the nation's mission to make reading a way of life by 2026.

Besides finishing up more books, more UAE readers lean into online content. In fact, 90.4 per cent of them read on social media platforms, up from 88.1 per cent in 2021.

Reading materials are obtained through various sources, too.

Some 53.4 per cent get their titles from online purchases, while 27.6 per cent go to book fairs, and 28.3 per cent buy their covers from book stores. Some 18.6 per cent borrow books, and 7.7 per cent have other sources.

This compares to 2021 figures of 43.6 per cent from electronic purchases; 37.6 per cent from book fairs; 32.3 per cent from sales outlets; 18.4 per cent from borrowing books, and 8 per cent from other sources.

Asked what motivated them to read, some 53.5 per cent of those surveyed said they just enjoyed the habit while 50.5 per cent did so for information needs. Some 24.3 per cent cited professional motivation, and 31 per cent said the presence of a suitable environment helped.

In contrast, the reasons motivating individuals to read in 2021 were: 55.1 per cent for enjoyment; 47.6 per cent for information needs; 21.8 per cent for professional motivation; and 20.6 per cent for the availability of a suitable environment.

Enriching culture, knowledge

"The UAE National Reading Index reflects the dedication of our leadership to enrich culture and knowledge across all segments of Emirati society," said Mubarak Al Nakhi, undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture.

Among those polled were more than 3,800 citizens and expats from across the UAE, 150 writers, more than 1,700 students, and more than 3,900 teachers and parents. Their reading habits and preferences, both traditional and innovative, were examined in collaboration with the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre (FCSC).