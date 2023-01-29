UAE: New book on human fraternity, peace, tolerance launched in Abu Dhabi

It is inspired by the signing of the Human Fraternity Document by rulers of the Emirates

Published: Sun 29 Jan 2023

A new book highlighting the values of human fraternity, co-existence, peace and tolerance has been launched in the UAE.

Prof. Dr. Jamal Sanad Al Suwaidi Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research (ECSSR) authored the book: “The Document of Human Fraternity: Aspiring to harmonious living and a conflict-free global community”. It aims to promote peace, tolerance and coexistence among people.

In a speech at the launch ceremony of his book in Abu Dhabi, Prof. Al Suwaidi said: “We all hope for a world without wars and conflicts, a world where people may live together in harmony and peace.”

The Document on Human Fraternity was signed by the Grand Imam of Al Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, Dr. Ahmed el-Tayyeb, and Pope Francis of the Catholic Church, in Abu Dhabi in 2019.

Al Suwaidi expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai for their generous sponsorship of the signing of the Human Fraternity Document by Pope Francis, Pope of the Catholic Church, and the Grand Imam Prof. Dr. Ahmed Al Tayeb, Grand Sheikh of Al Azhar, Chairman of the Council of Muslim Elders, and Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, which inspired the idea of writing and publishing this book.

The professor also spoke about the role the UAE has played in spreading tolerance and peaceful coexistence, beginning with the country's founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan (may God rest his soul), since he was the ruler's representative in the city of Al Ain and was urging his people to practice tolerance and coexistence.

“Written accounts from explorers and travellers corroborate this, and so do the words and acts of Sheikh Zayed,” said Al Suwaidi.

At the launch of the new book, Dr. Radwan Al Sayyed introduced a reading for the book, in which he lauded Prof. Al Suwaidi's publication of this book for its thesis, analysis, and associated recommendations.

Al Sayyed noted that tolerance is a great human value that is indispensable for building cohesive, stable, and developed societies and that the book illuminates the contexts and circumstances that necessitated the issuance of the document from the UAE in particular, when it is demonstrated that tolerance is a great human value.

In light of what Dr. Al Suwaidi wrote in his book, Prof. Dr. Radwan highlighted the need for tolerance at all times, he read from the book the following paragraph: “During historical periods when bigotry and intolerance are on the rise, or when supporters of extremism and the clash of civilizations are increasing. There are always people that God chooses to help humanity, to propagate benevolent principles like justice, tolerance, and peace for the sake of humanity's survival and well-being”

Dr. Khalid bin Qaqah, a writer and journalist for multiple newspapers and magazines, read an excerpt from the book and thanked Al Suwaidi for writing such a valuable book that will enrich libraries around the world and helping spread the ideals of truth, goodness, and beauty.

Dr. Khaled noted that Al Suwaidi detailed the UAE's relationship with the world, whether through the numerous and diverse communities that live there or by exporting positive ideas that bet on changing the course of human relations, on explaining the goals of the document and the UAE's role in its emergence, supporting what was stated in it, and calling for adherence, indicating the foundations on which it was based.

Al-Suwaidi had expressed his utmost confidence and hoped that the publication of this work would pave the way for additional research papers that would add to the UAE Library of Tolerance and highlight the efforts of the UAE in this area.

