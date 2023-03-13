Nobel-winning Japanese novelist Kenzaburo Oe dies aged 88: publisher

He won the 1994 Nobel Prize in literature for his works

Nobel-winning novelist Kenzaburo Oe, a leading liberal voice in Japan who challenged the conformity of modern society, has died aged 88, publisher Kodansha said on Monday.

"He died of old age in the early hours of March 3," the publisher said in a statement, adding that a family funeral had already been held.

