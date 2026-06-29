When I moved to the UAE ten years ago‭, ‬I knew very little about the place I would come to call home‭, ‬and when people would ask me‭ ‬to describe it‭, ‬I was often at a loss for words‭. ‬How should I speak of it without falling into stereotypes‭, ‬repeating the well‭-‬worn tropes of futurism‭, ‬ease and prosperity that everyone pushes‭? ‬I admit to being personally less interested in musings about‭ ‬the future than I am in the excavation of the past‭. ‬History has always held a fascination for me‭. ‬In a sense‭, ‬Sheikha Bodour Al‭ ‬Qasimi’s memoir‭ ‬Let Them Know She Is Here‭ ‬is the story of the UAE that I have been waiting for‭. ‬It isn’t focused on the recent narrative of nation‭, ‬but on the whispers of the land‭, ‬whispers that we all have become deaf to in recent‭ ‬times‭. ‬

The story begins‭, ‬and continues‭, ‬as an adventure‭, ‬breathtaking at times and told in beautifully rendered prose‭. ‬Sheikha Bodour walks us through the landscapes of Mleiha‭, ‬a globally recognised UNESCO World Heritage Site‭. ‬She is a perfect guide for us here‭, ‬an anthropologist‭, ‬studied and wise in the language of the earth upon which she treads‭. ‬She names the indigenous plants‭, ‬unraveling their histories and mythologies with the care that one would give their beloved‭, ‬not missing a single detail in her portraits‭. ‬One example is her rapturous description of the Samar tree‭, ‬a profound source of sustenance and medicine not only for the people of the land‭, ‬but for the land itself‭. ‬I confess that these are some of my favourite passages in the book‭, ‬and my own experience of the flora of the UAE has changed as a result of reading them‭.‬

From here‭, ‬the book is propelled by Sheikha Bodour’s childlike curiosity and steadfast devotion as well as her erudition‭. ‬She traces the lineage of her people back to the distant‭ ‬past‭. ‬Back to their Neolithic ancestors who lived in semi-nomadic communities‭, ‬built burial chambers and performed funerary rites‭. ‬Here‭, ‬no modern stereotypes of masculine power and domination are taken for granted‭ ‬—‭ ‬through careful and sustained archaeological work and research‭, ‬she brings to light clues from an ancient civilisation that may‭ ‬have been ruled at one time by queens‭. ‬

Her search takes her far and wide‭, ‬and she unveils for the reader the histories of the ancient queens of Arabia‭, ‬their names stamped in coins‭, ‬written in ancient Aramaic‭, ‬a language of political power and sovereignty at the time‭. ‬Myth and intuition mingle‭ ‬with recorded fact‭, ‬and threads must be disentangled‭.‬

Throughout the book‭, ‬Sheikha Bodour clarifies that her journey is not linear but spiraling‭, ‬a multidimensional path that moves inward as well as outward‭. ‬She is not only uncovering the history of her people‭, ‬but she is descending into herself as well‭. ‬Research and extensive study are an undeniable part of the process‭, ‬but as she seeks‭, ‬unexpected revelations come to meet her‭. ‬The past she looks for is waiting to be found‭. ‬Weaving is a central metaphor through the book‭, ‬the weaving of a story‭, ‬of a world and‭ ‬of the self‭. ‬This travail is unmistakably feminine‭, ‬receptive as much as it is active‭. ‬“The sand was guiding me‭,‬”‭ ‬she says‭, ‬“teaching me‭, ‬reminding me of something I had forgotten‭.‬”‭ ‬Steered by dreams and visions‭, ‬she listens as much as she speaks‭, ‬relying on non-rational forms of knowing alongside scientific‭ ‬expertise‭. ‬Along the way‭, ‬she understands that the sovereign feminine spirit she seeks is not only external to her but within‭.‬

Facing trials and disappointments along the way‭, ‬Sheikha Bodour turns often to verses from the Holy Quran to re-centre herself‭, ‬and sprinkled among her musings are the words of great spiritual masters that she continually draws inspiration from‭: ‬Rumi‭, ‬Hafez and others‭. ‬The ideas of Jungian psychoanalyst and cantadora Clarissa Pinkola Estes also appear‭. ‬These aphorisms are an offering to the reader‭, ‬solace for their own inner search for meaning‭.‬

The pages of this book are haunted by those who have come before‭, ‬their words‭, ‬spirits and even their longings‭. ‬The story that unfolds does not read as the journey of a single woman through a land‭, ‬but as the movement of ancestors‭, ‬their voices echoing in‭ ‬the vast desert‭. ‬“This is the land where my ancestors once walked‭ ‬—‭ ‬barefoot‭, ‬prayerful‭, ‬present‭. ‬They are the guardians of my soul‭, ‬whispering from the eternally-bound past‭, ‬calling me here‭ ‬—‭ ‬not as a visitor‭, ‬but as a daughter returning home‭,‬”‭ ‬she writes‭.‬

The message is clear‭, ‬and holds relevance far beyond the history of a single nation‭. ‬The land is alive‭, ‬and our dead are speaking‭. ‬It’s time we listened‭.‬