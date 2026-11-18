Javed Akhtar has shared his views on Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s memoir, ‘Belonging: A Journey of Love’, saying he has found the book “very interesting” and its writing style “pleasant”.

Speaking about the memoir, the lyricist said he has just started reading the book and is enjoying it so far. However, he added that he would be able to share a more detailed opinion after completing it.

While speaking about his personal opinion of Sonia Gandhi, Akhtar also said that he has great respect for her, despite not being associated with the Congress party. He recalled knowing her personally and said he was “very impressed” by her.

Sharing his thoughts on the memoir, Javed Akhtar said, “I have started reading it. I am finding it very interesting. It’s a very good read. The style of writing is very pleasant. It’s an easy read. So, I can speak more only after reading it completely…Let me put it on record: I have great respect for Sonia Gandhi."

"I am not a Congress person but I have great respect for her because I knew her personally once. I am very impressed by her," he added while speaking to the media at an event.

Sonia Gandhi launched her memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, on November 10, 2026. The book was formally launched at a public event in New Delhi on November 16, in the presence of her children, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.