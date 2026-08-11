Barack Obama launches six-part podcast about books that shaped his life

Former US President Barack Obama is turning the page on a new chapter in audio storytelling. He is set to host 'A Great Book with Barack Obama', a six-part podcast series exploring the books that shaped his worldview as a young man. Produced by the Obamas’ Higher Ground production company, the series will debut exclusively on Audible on September 24.

In the intimate new format, Obama will revisit literary works that prompted him to think more deeply about race, family, faith, politics and American society — subjects that have long informed both his personal story and public life.

The reading list is a formidable one. It includes James Baldwin’s The Fire Next Time, Toni Morrison’s Song of Solomon, Cormac McCarthy’s All the Pretty Horses, Marilynne Robinson’s Gilead, Robert Penn Warren’s All the King’s Men, and John le Carré’s espionage classic Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy.

Each episode will centre on one title, with Obama joined by a guest for a wider conversation inspired by the book’s ideas and legacy. While the guests are yet to be announced, the format promises something more reflective than a typical celebrity book club.

“At a time when fewer people are able to sit down with a book, it’s important to remember the joy and power that literature can bring,” Obama said while announcing the project, noting that the featured works made a lasting impact on him in his younger years.

"I invited some friends to explore why these books resonate, how they can shape our understanding of ourselves and each other, and why literature matters now more than ever," he added.

The selection itself offers an interesting glimpse into the former president’s influences. Baldwin’s searing essays on race and religion, Morrison’s moving exploration of identity and Penn Warren’s cautionary political tale all feel particularly resonant for a figure whose own career has been shaped by questions of leadership and community.

The inclusion of le Carré and McCarthy also ensures the series will not be limited to political or social commentary. It points to a more personal reading journey, one that embraces moral ambiguity, adventure, disillusionment and the enduring pull of a great story.

Notably, this is not Obama’s first foray into the podcast world. Through Higher Ground, he and former First Lady Michelle Obama have steadily built a prolific film, television and audio slate. But 'A Great Book with Barack Obama' feels especially personal, offering a chance for listeners to understand the ideas behind one of the world’s most recognisable political figures, one page at a time.

For book lovers, it may also be the perfect excuse to revisit some modern classics before Obama does.