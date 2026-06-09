Labubus, boxing belts: Bizarre items UAE residents lose the most on a Uber ride

Every now and then, one hears a heartwarming story of a passenger having left wallet, passport or a key essential item behind, and a cab driver returning those to the owners. However, what happens when the list of items in the lost-and-found bin seem a bit, well, bizarre. Recently, Uber unveiled its Lost and Found Index which listed some of the offbeat items that passengers in the UAE have left behind.

The offbeat items

According to the Index, some of the most bizarre things the team has discovered in its lost and found section include things like massage tables, labubu toys, boxing belts, ski goggles, metal industrial blades, TV remote control, calculator, hair mousse and dryer, a stroller and a pacifier.

The lighthearted list also draws on what people are most likely to forget through the week. It actually states that on Mondays, it’s the IDs and credit cards; on Tuesdays, phones; Wednesdays are reserved for headphones; on Thursdays, it’s luggage; on Fridays, it’s keys; on Saturdays, it’s jewellery and watches before the loop starts with IDs and credit cards again on Sundays.

The Index states that phones, luggage, wallet, headphones, glasses, keys, passport, clothing items, laptops and jewellery continue to be among top items that passengers tend to lose, and eventually find.