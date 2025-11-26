Biongevity launches global longevity fitness challenge in the UAE

As ageing populations and chronic diseases surge worldwide, Biongevity brings “Longevity Science” to the masses—powered by AI coaching, contactless cardiac monitoring, and multi-omics access through its next-generation health platform.

Biongevity Inc., a global pioneer in preventive health and Longevity Science, has launched the 2025 edition of a month-long Longevity Fitness Challenge, taking place across the UAE from December 1–31, 2025. As the world confronts the rapid growth of ageing populations and a historic rise in chronic diseases, Biongevity is expanding its mission to make longevity accessible, measurable, and actionable for people around the world.

The global demographic shift is profound as by 2030, one in six people will be over the age of 60. At the same time, chronic conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, obesity, and neurodegenerative disorders continue to rise—now accounting for more than 70% of global deaths and consuming the majority of healthcare spending. These trends are shortening health spans, overwhelming healthcare systems, and underscoring the urgent need for scalable preventive solutions. Longevity Science—once limited to labs and elite clinics—must now reach the broader population. Biongevity aims to be the bridge.

Dr. Anmol Kapoor, Founder and Chairman of Biongevity Inc., emphasised the urgency and said: “The world is ageing faster than at any time in human history, and chronic diseases are reaching epidemic levels. If we want to add life to years—not just years to life—we must democratise Longevity Science. Our goal is to bring precision health tools to every household, translating complex science into simple daily actions. Movement is the first medicine, and technology amplifies its impact.”

To participate in the Challenge, users have to download the Biongevity app giving everyone access to a complete longevity ecosystem offering contactless cardiac monitoring, an Active AI Longevity Coach that provides daily personalised guidance, access to virtual consultations with human specialists, and an integrated marketplace providing multi-omics testing and precision supplements. Step tracking is automatic, transforming everyday movement into tangible progress toward better healthspan.

This year’s Challenge brings a unique incentive to inspire healthier habits. Every day in December, one participant who accumulates the highest number of steps by midnight will win one gram of gold. Daily winners will be displayed on the leaderboard, and a single participant may win repeatedly—earning up to 31 grams of gold across the month. The message is simple and powerful - consistent movement protects health—and now it can also reward it.

Complementing the digital experience, the Challenge includes free fitness activations across the UAE, such as yoga sessions, group runs, wellness workshops, and family-friendly activities—open to all ages and fitness levels. These community-driven engagements highlight the UAE’s commitment to wellness innovation and public health leadership.

Dr. Kapoor said : “The UAE continues to inspire globally with its commitment to innovation, health, and the future of well-being. We are proud to bring back a Challenge that motivates thousands to walk for their health, their future, and even for gold.”

The Longevity Fitness Challenge 2025 is powered by partnerships with leading wellness and lifestyle organisations including ARK MeetUps Events Organising and Managing; YogaBears; Eternal Wellness; ēka; Lys Wellness and Lifestyle Management LLC; At The Park; and Yoga Ashram, ensuring a holistic and inclusive nationwide experience.