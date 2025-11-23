Bestselling author and life coach explores speculative fiction and human connection

At first glance, Sandeep Adnani appears to inhabit many worlds at once—and in a way, he does. The multi-genre, Amazon #1 bestselling author, mental health counsellor, and life coach has built a career on bridging the inner and outer realms, blending spiritual inquiry with vivid storytelling and philosophical depth. Based in Dubai, shaped by years in Melbourne, and creatively rooted in Mumbai, Adnani writes with the heart of a seeker and the mind of a thinker, offering readers both escapism and introspection.

His literary journey began with a bold debut: the Exiled Rogue Trilogy—The Codes of the Exiled Rogue, The Origin of the Exiled Rogue, and The Prophecy of the Exiled Rogue. More than six years in the making, the metaphysical and transformational fiction series dives into timeless questions of purpose, consciousness, and the interconnected fate of beings across multiple realms. Spanning over 120 years of narrative time, the trilogy fuses time travel, cosmic laws, and the evolution of the self, earning recognition from major awards and marking Adnani as a distinctive voice in contemporary speculative fiction.

Excerpts from an interview:

Tell us about yourself, work in brief.

I’m an author who is deeply fascinated by the intersection of consciousness, imagination, and the unseen architecture of our universe. My professional life has always moved between creativity and introspection, from communication roles in agency/corporate organisations to being a mental health counsellor and a life coach to writing stories that explore who we are beneath the surface of our daily identities.

In simple terms, I try to tell stories that make readers pause for a moment and see the world a little differently.

How does counselling influence your writing?

Counselling has had a quiet but steady influence on the way I write. It teaches you to listen beyond words and to look for the patterns beneath a person’s story. That same awareness naturally flows into my characters and the worlds they inhabit. In my writing, I try to honour that truth by creating characters who feel real, vulnerable, and complex.

Counselling also encourages reflection. It keeps me grounded, and it helps me write from a place of empathy rather than judgement. That, more than anything, shapes the emotional tone of my books.

Why shift to cosy sci-fi with Strangers in Space?

The shift isn’t so much a departure as it is a new lens through which to explore the curiosity that has always guided my writing. Cozy sci-fi gives me the space to focus on the emotional journey as much as the imaginative one. It lets the reader breathe a little, settle into the story, and feel connected to the characters in a more intimate way.

Strangers in Space felt like the right step at the right time. After writing visionary, expansive stories, I wanted to explore a gentler corner of the genre, one that still carries depth but allows room for warmth, humour, and a sense of companionship.

What core message sits at the heart of Strangers in Space?

The book suggests that even in the vastness of the universe, where everything feels uncertain, we are shaped by the relationships we build and the meaning we choose to create. It’s a reminder that companionship matters no matter where, that kindness travels far, and that every journey becomes easier when we don’t walk it alone. More than anything, Sia and Daniel invite readers to slow down and rediscover the comfort of shared experiences, even in the most unfamiliar emotions and places.

At its core, Strangers in Space is about connection. Not the grand, dramatic kind we often imagine, but the small, human bonds that form when people allow themselves to be seen.

What was the toughest part of creating the trilogy?

The toughest part was allowing the story to grow beyond what I first imagined. The Exiled Rogue Trilogy began as a single book; The Codes of the Exiled Rogue. At the launch event, readers asked what happens next. I realised almost instinctively that this journey isn’t over. I didn’t have a roadmap for the trilogy, only a feeling that the characters had more to say. That moment was both exciting and daunting. Writing The Origin of the Exiled Rogue and The Prophecy of the Exiled Rogue meant trusting the story to reveal itself in its own time. Holding that vision, while ensuring each book felt complete on its own, required patience and a willingness to keep refining until everything aligned. In many ways, the challenge became a lesson: sometimes the story knows its direction long before the writer does. My task was simply to follow it with honesty and discipline.

Who are your biggest creative influences?

I would have to start with my aunt, Kavita Vaswani, who is the original wordsmith in our family, and I’ve always felt I inherited a part of her writing gene. Watching her weave words so effortlessly was formative for me, and she remains a quiet but constant inspiration.

Beyond that, I’ve been influenced by writers who combine imagination with depth. Dan Brown, for instance, is a particular favourite, his ability to weave suspense, history, and intellectual puzzles is something I’ve always admired and learned from.

I tend to draw from many corners. Writers who challenge perception, who bring philosophical questions into accessible stories, and who can make the reader both think and feel. In the end, it’s a blend of personal experience, family influence, and the voices of authors who dare to explore the extraordinary within the ordinary. Other writers that have inspired me are J.K. Rowling, Anita Desai, Paulo Coelho, James Redfield and Jostein Gaarder.

How do you keep cosmic themes relatable?

In short, I try to show that the grandest mysteries are often mirrored in the smallest, most intimate moments of life.

I focus on the characters, their doubts, hopes, fears, and relationships. When readers see themselves reflected in the struggles and triumphs of the characters, even the most otherworldly settings become relatable. The cosmos may be infinite, but human curiosity, courage, and connection are universal.

How does travel inspire your work?

Even when I write about distant planets or cosmic phenomena, the inspiration often comes from something deeply observed on Earth, a market in Bali, the Rajasthan desert in India, or the quiet of an early morning in Bright, a small town in Australia. Travel reminds me that every world, real or imagined, is built from the textures of human experience.

Travel has always been a lens through which I see the world introspectively. Being in new places, observing different cultures, landscapes, and rhythms, gives me fresh perspectives on human nature and the way people relate to their environment. It sharpens my curiosity and feeds my imagination, allowing me to create worlds that feel lived-in, vivid, and authentic.

What can we expect next from you?

I like to explore different corners of storytelling, so what comes next will feel like a fresh adventure in my multi-genre writing.

For me, it’s always about keeping the imagination active and the stories alive in unexpected ways. Readers can expect variety, depth, and the same focus on character, emotion, and the questions that quietly shape our lives. Be it a murder mystery that dives into the psychology of crime, an alternate history that asks “what if” in ways both surprising and thought-provoking, and a children’s picture book that celebrates curiosity, wonder, and the joy of discovery.