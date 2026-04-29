Best matcha spots in Dubai: 15 places to try, from classic brews to creamy lattes

If you’re a matcha enthusiast or new to the Japanese drink and a bit apprehensive, this one’s for you. Ahead of World Matcha Day, we’re calling out matcha girlies — or anyone who wants to play around with their daily caffeine fix a little.

From creamy, dessert-like blends to clean, ceremonial-style pours, matcha in Dubai has evolved far beyond the basic latte. So, whether you like yours sweet, earthy, experimental or traditional, here are some of the best spots worth seeking out right now.

Toby’s Estate (Multiple locations across Dubai)

Toby’s Estate has built a cult following for its matcha vanilla latte, made with their signature Toby’s milk. The drink leans on the sweeter side, which might not be for purists, but the creamy, slightly caramel-like flavour of the milk makes it stand out.

It’s indulgent and feels more like a treat than a daily fix but it's definitely something you’ll keep going back for.

Fynd (Al Wasl, Dubai)

Fynd is where matcha gets playful. Their matcha with coconut water is an unexpected combination that somehow works beautifully, offering a refreshing, hydrating twist that’s become a bestseller.

Besides this, their wider matcha menu also caters to both experimental drinkers and traditionalists. With cloud matcha in bright colours and a loyal matcha community, it’s the kind of place that proves matcha doesn’t always have to follow the rules.

Joe & The Juice (Multiple locations across Dubai)

If you’re after a no-fuss, everyday matcha, Joe & The Juice delivers exactly that. Their matcha latte is clean, light and not overly sweet, making it an easy go-to for daily sipping.

There are no dramatic twists or experimental flavours here, just a well-balanced cup that lets the matcha shine without overpowering your palate.

Knot Bakehouse (Al Quoz, Dubai)

Knot Bakehouse pairs its artisanal bakes with a matcha offering that feels well thought out. If you’re looking for a slower, more mindful cafe experience, their balanced cup of matcha is a great fit.

And their new '1 Ounce' matcha is totally ‘gram-worthy, with its tiny-but-mighty pour designed for 'serious' sippers.

Orto Cafe (Jumeirah, Dubai)

Orto is for those who take their matcha seriously. The focus here is on quality and technique, resulting in a blend that highlights the depth and complexity of the tea itself.

Expect a more refined, less sugary profile that leans into earthy notes — ideal for matcha purists or anyone looking to move beyond the usual latte-style drinks. You can also add on a scoop of matcha ice cream in the summer months for an extra-cooling upgrade.

The Matcha Tokyo (Al Khawaneej and The Beach JBR, Dubai)

For a more authentic, Japanese-rooted experience, The Matcha Tokyo delivers premium-grade organic matcha that’s all about purity and precision.

Their Japanese matcha (from Dh30) is rich in flavour, catering to both seasoned drinkers and newcomers. They also have fun, experimental items like the Matcha Banana Bread Latte and matcha soft cream that are a must-try.

Rumailah Farm (Al Khawaneej Walk, Dubai)

Known for its A2/A2 Jersey milk, Rumailah Farm serves an iced matcha latte (around Dh20) that’s light, refreshing and perfect for everyday drinking without stretching your budget.

It may not be the most experimental, but it delivers consistency and value, making it a reliable stop for a quick matcha fix.

Maison Cha Cha (Downtown Dubai)

Known as a matcha bar, Maison Cha Cha brings a slightly more aesthetic touch to its matcha offerings. Expect drinks that are not only well-balanced in flavour but also visually appealing.

With new flavours like the Sea Salt Vanilla Matcha Latte, it’s a good pick when you want something that feels both indulgent and ‘gram-worthy.

Dopa (Alserkal Avenue and Mirdif Avenue Mall, Dubai)

Dopa approaches matcha with a dessert-first mindset. Known for its soft serves and Japanese-inspired treats, their matcha offerings are richer, creamier and more indulgent than your typical latte.

They’ve recently opened in Mirdif Avenue Mall and even have a limited-time buy-one-get-one-free offer on drinks, so it’s the perfect excuse to pick up a matcha (or two).

Bageri Form (Dubai Design District)

At Bageri Form, matcha sits comfortably alongside its Scandinavian-inspired bakes. The drinks are thoughtfully prepared, mirroring the bakery’s minimalist approach.

They even have creative matcha desserts, like a velvety white chocolate mousse folded with ceremonial-grade matcha and finished with crushed pistachios.

Coffee Planet (Dubai Hills Mall and multiple locations)

Coffee Planet keeps things simple and accessible with its matcha selection. The focus here is on consistency and affordability, offering a straightforward matcha latte that does the job without any frills.

The homegrown chain is ideal for those who want a reliable, quick option while on the go especially with various locations across the city.

To The Moon & Back (Jumeirah 2, Dubai)

Tucked inside the La Plage residential complex off Al Athar Street, To The Moon & Back feels like a hidden courtyard find rather than a busy street cafe.

Their matcha sits in that sweet spot between specialty and comfort but still cosy enough to pair with brunch. It’s the kind of spot where you can settle in for a long catch-up over your hot (or cold) cuppa.

Lazy Cat (Al Quoz Pond Park, Dubai)

Lazy Cat, nestled inside Al Quoz Pond Park, feels like a tucked-away escape in the middle of the city. Its matcha drinks essay that cosy, brunchy vibe, think creamy lattes that are easy to sip outdoors.

With its playful interiors and park-side setting, it’s where you can turn a simple matcha into a slow morning unwind on a weekend.

AVANTCHA Tea Bar (Al Quoz 1, Dubai)

AVANTCHA’s tea bar in Al Quoz, just off Al Manara Street, is a haven for tea fanatics. Here, matcha is treated in its more traditional, ceremonial form: thoughtfully whisked, served in minimalist cups and offered in different grades and preparations.

It’s less a grab-and-go stop and more a considered tea experience, perfect if you want to learn more about matcha and the ritual behind it.

BKRY (Alserkal Avenue, Dubai)

BKRY offers a contemporary cafe culture with a strong focus on premium ingredients and their matcha is no exception. Drinks like their new signature iced coconut mango matcha are rich and creamy, with a slightly indulgent edge that pairs well with their popular baked goods. It’s a crowd-favourite option that works whether you’re a matcha regular or just easing into the trend.