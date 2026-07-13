Ladies-only in Dubai: 7 women-only experiences to book this July

Whether you're looking to lounge by the pool, join a fitness class, enjoy a cultural outing, or simply spend time with other women, Dubai has plenty of ladies-only events and experiences taking place this July. Here are some of the best options to add to your calendar.

1. Complimentary Ladies Wellness Days at MOVE at FIVE

Looking to switch up your workout routine? MOVE at FIVE is offering complimentary ladies-only wellness days at two of its Dubai locations this month.

At FIVE Palm Jumeirah, women can enjoy free access to the gym and pool every Wednesday, making it an ideal midweek reset. Guests can also book ice baths, reformer Pilates sessions, spa experiences and outdoor workouts.

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Meanwhile, FIVE Jumeirah Village hosts its own Ladies Wellness Day every Thursday, with complimentary gym and pool access, alongside optional recovery treatments including steam rooms and ice baths.

2. Ladies' Night at AYA Universe

Swap the usual girls' night out for an immersive experience at AYA Universe in Wafi City.

The attraction is hosting dedicated ladies-only evenings from 6 pm to 10 pm on July 16 and July 30, giving women exclusive access to explore its futuristic interactive rooms and digital art installations.

3. Reformer Pilates and sculpt sessions in JBR

Prefer something lower impact? Shape Up Women's Club is also hosting a women-only wellness morning at Tula Studios in JBR on July 25.

Participants can choose between a 60-minute Reformer Pilates class or a Tula Sculpt workout. The event also includes curated goodie bags and dedicated networking time with other attendees.

5. Reformer Pilates with spa access at FIVE Palm Jumeirah

For those looking for a more luxurious wellness experience, ReFIVE Pilates Studio offers reformer Pilates sessions paired with access to spa pools, steam rooms and ice baths.

Packages include:

Single group classes from Dh165

Pilates with spa access from Dh250

The Soulful Sunday package for Dh295, combining Pilates, an ice bath, steam room and spa pool access.

7. Women-only pool days

Sometimes the best self-care is simply spending the day by the pool.

Both FIVE Palm Jumeirah and FIVE Jumeirah Village include complimentary pool access during their weekly Ladies Wellness Days, offering a relaxed way to spend an afternoon after a workout or simply enjoy the sunshine with friends.

Make it a wellness weekend

Many of the experiences this month combine fitness with recovery, making it easy to turn a workout into a full morning of self-care. From yoga and reformer Pilates to spa pools, steam rooms and recovery facilities, several venues are encouraging women to prioritise wellness throughout the summer.