Best Chinese restaurants to try in Dubai

If you are a foodie or simply want to satiate your appetite with some crisp, colourful, aromatic meals, then Chinese cuisine is the answer to refresh your taste buds. From spicy Sichuan food to sour, pungent, sweet, bitter, hot, salty Cantonese dishes, Chinese food is beyond just noodles! Here are some of the most delicious Chinese eateries around town.

Long Yin

A luscious blend of exotic and vibrant flavors of select Cantonese and Szechuan food, Long Yin offers a wide menu of dim sum, noodles, duck and chicken, rice and noodles, soups and desserts. From fried iceberg lettuce filled with minced chicken for an appetiser to chilled aloe vera and crystal jelly flavored with lemon grass dessert, you have can’t get enough!

Location: Meridien Dubai Hotel

Average Cost: (for two) Dh350

New Shanghai

A perfect place to refresh yourself after a tiring shopping spree in The Dubai Mall. Relish on some modern Shanghai-style soup dumplings, noodles, bubbling hot pots, and pan-fried buns at this vibrant restaurant. Their popular dishes include crisp skin chicken, prawn wonton, xiaolongbao, Shanghai noodles, pepper calamari, crunchy chicken.

Location: The Dubai Mall

Average Cost: (for two) Dh215

PF Chang’s

Revel in the aromas and lingering taste of PF Chang’s fusion-style Chinese recipes that have garnered a huge fan following. Their fried spicy crustacean Original Dynamite Shrimp is a cult favourite in the region, besides their Chang's Chicken Lettuce Wraps, Cecelia's Dumplings and the Mongolian Beef, Cocktail Prawn, Dali Chicken, Sesame Chicken.

Location: Mall of Emirates, The Dubai Mall, City Walk, Festival City, The Beach

Average cost: (for two) Dh280

Hakkasan

Experience the culinary culture of ¬Chinese cuisine at this Michelin-starred global chain and indulge in mouth-watering menu that is a fusion of traditional techniques, finest ingredients and contemporary flair. Their signature dishes include Peking duck, dim sum and jasmine tea smoked wagyu beef ribs.

Location: Atlantis, The Palm

Average Cost: (for two) Dh600

Xiao Wei Yang

Tucked away in the glamouring Dubai Marina, this pocket-friendly restaurant has a wide menu with a delectable taste. Their dishes are prepared from farm-fresh ingredients, spices and homemade sauces. The Chinese Hot Pot is unmissable, so is their Lamb Tenderloin, Sushi, Dim sums, BBQ, Seafood and a large variety of Noodles!

Location: Dubai Marina

Average Cost: (for two) Dh100

Royal China

Charming atmosphere with colourful décor and authentic Asian music, this restaurant serves delectable Dim Sum and Hong Kong Chinese dishes created by award-winning chefs. Their new Lotus Leaf Rice, specially prepared rice with prawn and duck steamed wrapped in lotus leaf, is something to look forward to. Also, try their Peking Duck, Kung Pao Chicken, Egg Fried Rice and Mushrooms.

Location: DIFC

Average Cost: (for two) Dh260