What’s new at Beautyworld 2024? Top 5 attractions to check out

Beautyworld 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Centre

Beautyworld Middle East 2024 has captivated Dubai with its largest-ever lineup, bringing together global beauty leaders, innovative startups, and influential personalities from around the world.

As the go-to beauty and wellness trade event in the Middle East, Beautyworld’s 28th edition is offering an exciting mix of education and inspiration over three impactful days at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Here are five things you won't want to miss:

The signature scent competition

The popular Signature Scent competition returns, inviting 15 international fragrance houses to craft a scent that embodies Beautyworld Middle East 2024.

Using the cutting-edge Airparfum® technology, attendees will be able to sample each fragrance in a “dry” format—an innovative experience that avoids sensory overload while letting visitors vote for their favourite scent.

Beauty beginnings

Launched this year, Beauty Beginnings is a discovery zone showcasing emerging brands entering the Mena market. Created in partnership with the International Luxury Brand Consultancy, this area will spotlight hand-picked startups and SMEs, showcasing cutting-edge products, new concepts, and rising talent.

The 'Next in Beauty' Conference

With 24 free sessions and over 50 speakers, the 'Next in Beauty' Conference is the educational heart of Beautyworld 2024. Industry leaders will discuss beauty’s biggest trends and market intelligence while diving into topics like sustainable practices, wellness innovations, and regional market growth.

The lineup includes influencers like Ralph Bou Nader of Arabian Oud and Tara Rose Kidd, offering new insights.

Quintessence: The art of perfume

Quintessence celebrates rare and luxurious scents, with creators like Soul of Makeen, Ramon Bejar, and Vertus presenting unique fragrances crafted for connoisseurs.

This exclusive area will host more than 50 high-end and niche perfume brands from across the globe. If you love discovering new, unique scents, this area is a must-visit. beautyLIVE stage Making its debut, beautyLIVE is a dedicated stage for live hair and makeup demonstrations. The Arabian Colour Fiesta, a GCC-focused hair competition in partnership with Goldwell, will showcase regional talent in categories like Hair Colourist of the Year and New Talent of the Year. Expect vibrant looks, industry techniques, and exciting tutorials from top beauty professionals. With these highlights and more, Beautyworld Middle East 2024 is an event that beauty and wellness enthusiasts, entrepreneurs, and professionals cannot miss. It's a chance to discover trends, network, and be part of the region's thriving beauty scene! The event will be running until October 30 at Dubai World Trade Centre