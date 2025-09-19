Cosmetic surgery risks: UAE surgeons warn about 'cheap' fixes, false promises

No false promises to patients — cosmetic surgeons in the UAE agree that procedures should not be performed when risks outweigh benefits. Experts emphasise that doctors must conduct thorough due diligence and obtain patients' complete medical histories. The comments come as experts welcome the UAE Federal Supreme Court's new rulings clarifying the liability of plastic surgeons.

Dr Vikesh Vij, Plastic Surgeon at Kaya Clinics, said that he has always followed a strict rule during his practice. "If I believe the risks outweigh the benefits, I won't perform the procedure, regardless of what the patient wants," he said. "With elective surgery, we have an even greater responsibility to be completely transparent about risks, recovery, and realistic outcomes — no sugar-coating."

Last week, the UAE court clarified that since cosmetic surgeries are not an urgent medical procedure, the doctor is liable for any negligence in medical conduct. It came after a case involving a woman's death due to the doctor's failure to provide the utmost medical care when performing a body reshaping procedure.

Dr Maurizio Viel, plastic surgeon at Cornerstone Clinic, said he wholeheartedly supported the ruling. "Cosmetic surgery is optional and surgeries should be kept simple- choosing techniques with the least risk and complication," he said. "Sometimes, surgeries should be split into two procedures. It requires experienced surgeons to plan out the surgery properly, safely and ethically. Patients' safety should always be paramount."

Unnecessary surgeries

Several experts said that they had come across botched and unnecessary surgeries during their practice. Dr Maurizio said he had witnessed "very aggressive cases and at times the techniques used were high risk" and that in many cases the surgeries were completely unnecessary. "This includes cases of facelift in patients who were far too young and who didn't require the procedure."

Dr Rani Umul Khair, Specialist Plastic Surgeon at Dubai London Hospital Jumeirah, emphasised the importance of ensuring patients do not rush into surgery.

"In my own practice, I schedule two consultations before surgery and share consent forms well in advance to give patients time to review and raise questions," she said. "Some patients may benefit from psychiatric evaluation or counselling before surgery."

She added that she is for 'mommy makeover' procedures — surgeries women opt to do after giving birth — she insisted that at least six months should pass after breastfeeding or weight stabilisation.

'Cheap' fixes

Dr Vikesh said that many of the botched surgeries he came across were in patients who had looked for a 'cheap' fix. "What I notice most often are infections, and many are patients who've travelled overseas looking for cheaper alternatives and ended up having procedures done in facilities that just don't meet proper sterile standards," he said.

He added that he has seen "asymmetries and irregularities" when the original surgery was performed by "someone who wasn't properly qualified for that specific procedure" and that there were scarring issues as well. "The frustrating thing is that most of these complications could have been easily prevented with the right surgeon and proper conditions," he said.

"It's heartbreaking because patients are dealing with both the physical and emotional aftermath of something that didn't need to happen."

His biggest advice was to "never compromise on quality" just to save money. "I understand cost is a factor, but this is your body we're talking about," he said.

Patient responsibilities

Dr Chandra Bose Vellani Thamunni, Consultant Plastic Surgeon at Al Qassimi Hospital, Sharjah, emphasised the importance of doctors not operating on patients with unrealistic expectations. "Patient compliance is very crucial," he said. "The patient should clearly understand what he or she is going to undergo and should be willing to follow the advice given by the doctor."

Dr Maurizio said that patients must also declare their entire medical history to the surgeons. "That is key for assessing their health," he said. "Good surgeons can ask detailed questions that even the most reluctant patients will tell the surgeon the correct details."

Dr Vikesh added that patients should do their "homework" on the surgeon, check their qualifications and find out how much experience they have. Dr Rani said that a prospective client must ask their doctor to see "before-and-after photos of similar cases" to understand the surgeon's technical skill and aesthetic approach.