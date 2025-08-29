Este Medical Group leads health tourism revolution In Dubai with Dh40 million investment

The UAE’s first seven-star skin and hair clinic has welcomed customers from 64 countries in one year

SKIN and hair specialist Este Medical Group is leading a remarkable surge in health tourism in Dubai as visitors flock from across the world in pursuit of the best. The UAE’s first seven-star clinic has enjoyed an incredible 12 months since opening at 3 Jumeirah Beach Road, Al Athar Street, welcoming customers from 64 countries.

The beauty expert’s blend of cutting-edge technology, innovative treatments and exceptional customer service has made it a global leader. And Este Medical Group is at the forefront of a movement which is seeing Dubai become the number one medical travel destination.

Sam Cinkir, CEO of Este Medical Group, said: “It has been an incredible first year for Este Medical Dubai and we have been overwhelmed by the support we have received so far. Dubai has been extremely welcoming to us, with a mix of government-backed health initiatives and a growing demand for high-end and effective treatments the driving force behind our success.” Cinkir opened the first Este Medical Group clinic in Birmingham, England, in 2015 with ambitious plans to make it a worldwide leader in skin and hair treatments.

“Our ethos has always been to provide outstanding service using the latest technology and this has really resonated with customers in the UAE and beyond. Since 2009, I have worked tirelessly in the health tourism sector, beginning in my native Turkey and I am excited to play an active role in helping Dubai become a world-renowned hub for clients who want the best treatments available. We have invested more than Dh 40 million so far in our determination to make Este Medical Group the gold standard in health and beauty. Dubai demands the best and each day our incredible team goes above and beyond to meet and surpass the highest standards,” he added.

Today, Este Medical Group is recognised worldwide for its expertise in skincare, wellness, advanced aesthetic technology, cosmetic surgery, and hair restoration. It now has clinics in a range of prestigious global locations including London, Manchester, Glasgow, New York, and Istanbul.

The Dubai clinic opening in May 2024 marked a multi-million-dirham investment into the region and the latest milestone in the company’s growth. Among the highlights of its first year was the enhancements to Robotic DHI Hair Transplant services launched in early 2025. The sophisticated procedure uses state-of-the-art robotic technology to harvest and implant hair follicles with the highest levels of precision. This helps achieve outstanding permanent results with minimal discomfort and recovery time.

As the demand for high-quality, minimally invasive hair restoration treatments rises, Este Medical Group’s expanded services provide a much-needed solution. Whether addressing male or female pattern baldness, thinning hair, or other concerns, the clinic’s Robotic DHI approach ensures exceptional results while minimising downtime-perfect for Dubai’s busy professionals and high-profile clients. The clinic’s reputation has grown as such that it has seen an influx of patients from dozens of countries from across the world, including Turkey – widely seen as a leader in hair transplant provision.

Clients have also come from as far afield as South America, the USA, Europe and across Asia, underlining Este Medical Group’s position as a leader in its field. And Cinkir believes Dubai’s worldwide reputation for setting new standards of excellence makes it the perfect place to run a business.

He further said: “Dubai is full of visionary people who don’t simply achieve something and sit back and congratulate themselves, they push themselves even further to achieve even more. It is a credit to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s visionary leadership that Dubai has become such a renowned setter of standards. Medical tourists and residents are clear in what they expect from us; outstanding, long-lasting results and first-class patient care. Dubai has a worldwide reputation for demanding and delivering the highest of standards and we are proud of the role Este Medical Group plays in setting the pace.”

