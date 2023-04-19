Eid Al Fitr 2023 in UAE: Henna artists reveal top 10 designs this year

Minimal yet elegant patterns are trending this festive season, as people are taking a classier approach

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Wed 19 Apr 2023, 9:57 AM

With Eid around the corner, the demand for henna artists has increased exponentially. Most artists have a packed calendar and are no longer taking bookings.

Khaleej Times spoke to some henna artists across the city and have come up with the top 10 designs this festive period.

Henna designs

With intricate patterns, the Indian design of henna comprises of lines, lacy patterns, floral designs and circles. It is more time-consuming and hence more expensive to apply.

Design: Hariya Shaikh

Several henna artists prefer to hand-make their cones to control the size of the cones, regulate the flow of henna and ensure that good, organic materials are used.

Design: Hariya Shaikh

According to henna artist Mohsina, minimal yet elegant designs are trending this Eid, as people are taking a classier approach to henna.

Design: Mohsina Mustafa

Salon owner Zahabia says she has a packed calendar and all spots for henna application has been sold out. “Now unless someone cancels, we cannot offer anyone else a spot,” she said.

Design: Zahabia

Arabic designs are less intricate than Indian designs with more focus on the palms. With floral patterns and leaf designs, these are easier to put and cost comparatively lesser than the intricate India designs.

Design: Hariya Shaikh

According to Mohsina, it takes an average of one hour to put henna for one client. This can vary according to the design chosen and the area of hand that needs to be covered.

Design: Mohsina

Originally found in the Arabian peninsula, Egypt and India, henna or mehendi has been used for centuries by both men and women to dye their hair, nails and palms. Some accounts trace its earliest use back to more than 9000 years ago!

Design: Zahabia

Hariya has crafted her own version of Indo-Arabic design which has found a lot of takers. Her Eid calendar got full before Ramadan began and she chose to pick more party orders this year.

Design: Hariya Shaikh

According to henna artists, the art of good henna drawing skills lies in several factors including the pressure applied on the cone, the flow of the henna and ability to draw freehand, all of which comes with years of practice.

Design: Zahabia

Apart from staining the skin a beautiful reddish-orange color, henna also has some medicinal properties. Henna leaves are dried, powdered and mixed with certain other ingredients to make the henna paste available in stores.

Design: Hariya Shaikh

