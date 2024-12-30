Decoding the future of health: How genetic testing at AEON Clinic is redefining longevity

Dubai's commitment to pioneering healthcare innovation has taken a major leap forward with the Department of Health's integration of genetic testing into the Premarital Screening Programme. This groundbreaking initiative, set to take effect in January 2025, reflects the UAE's unwavering dedication to improving public health outcomes by leveraging cutting-edge medical advancements. In an era where prevention is better than cure, genetic testing has emerged as a cornerstone of personalised and preventive medicine, allowing individuals to understand their genetic predispositions and mitigate health risks long before they develop into chronic conditions.

At the forefront of this innovation is AEON Clinic, located within the iconic Atlantis The Royal. Known for its commitment to longevity and regenerative medicine, AEON Clinic provides advanced genomics services, empowering individuals with vital insights into their health. Under the leadership of Dr Sabah Habibollah, clinical scientist in Genetics and Genomics, AEON is redefining healthcare by helping individuals uncover the blueprint of their genetic makeup and take proactive control of their future.

Why Genetic Testing Matters

Genetic testing is more than just a tool for diagnosis - it is a gateway to preventive healthcare. By analysing an individual's DNA, genetic testing identifies variations and mutations that could lead to hereditary conditions, chronic illnesses, and predispositions for diseases such as diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular issues, and neurological disorders.

Unlike traditional medical check-ups that identify diseases after symptoms appear, genetic testing digs deep into an individual's genetic history, often uncovering potential risks years before they manifest. This early detection allows for timely interventions, personalised treatment plans, and lifestyle adjustments that can significantly reduce the risk of disease progression.

"Genetic testing empowers individuals with knowledge about their unique health blueprint. This information allows us to tailor strategies for disease prevention and health optimisation, ensuring individuals are equipped to lead longer, healthier lives," explains Dr Sabah Habibollah, clinical scientist at AEON Clinic.

UAE's Vision: A healthier generation through prevention

The integration of genetic testing into the UAE's Premarital Screening Programme is a monumental step toward reducing the burden of hereditary diseases. By making genetic screening mandatory before marriage, the programme aims to:

• Identify Genetic Risks Early: Detect inherited conditions such as sickle cell anemia, thalassemia, and other genetic disorders that could be passed on to future generations.

• Empower Informed Decisions: Couples can make informed family planning decisions with counselling and guidance based on their genetic compatibility.

• Reduce Disease Prevalence: Early identification and management of genetic risks can prevent conditions from affecting future generations, significantly improving public health outcomes.

This visionary initiative not only safeguards future families but also aligns with the UAE's mission to foster a healthier, more resilient population.

Genomics at AEON Clinic: A complete approach to precision healthcare

At AEON Clinic, genomics is much more than DNA analysis - it is the foundation of a comprehensive approach to predictive and preventive healthcare. By leveraging state-of-the-art genetic testing technologies, AEON offers a range of specialised genomic services that enable individuals to take charge of their health and longevity.

1. Genetic Counselling

Genetic counselling provides individuals and families with the information they need to understand genetic risks and conditions. AEON's certified specialists offer compassionate and personalised counselling, helping patients interpret genetic results, address concerns, and make informed decisions about their health and family planning.

2. Genetic Testing and Interpretation

AEON offers advanced genetic testing to uncover genetic mutations and variations linked to predispositions for chronic conditions like cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological disorders. The clinic's expert team ensures a thorough interpretation of the results, connecting the findings to actionable health strategies for prevention or treatment.

3. Prognostic Genetics and Health Risk Assessment

Prognostic genetic assessments identify an individual's likelihood of developing specific health conditions. AEON Clinic uses this data to provide precise, personalised health risk evaluations, empowering patients to adopt lifestyle modifications or medical interventions to prevent disease onset.

4. Integration of Genomic Data into Clinical Care

AEON pioneers the integration of genomic insights into clinical care, ensuring that genetic data forms the basis for comprehensive treatment plans. This precision-driven approach allows medical practitioners to address the root causes of health concerns and develop strategies for long-term wellness.

5. Pharmacogenomics

Pharmacogenomics is the study of how an individual's genetic makeup affects their response to medications. AEON Clinic uses pharmacogenomic testing to optimise treatment plans, ensuring that prescribed medications are both effective and safe, minimising side effects, and improving outcomes.

6. Preconception Genetic Counselling

Preconception genetic counselling helps couples understand their genetic risks before planning a family. AEON's specialists assess carrier status for genetic conditions, ensuring couples can make informed decisions to safeguard their children's health.

7. Prenatal Genetic Counselling and Testing

AEON offers advanced prenatal genetic testing to identify chromosomal or genetic abnormalities in unborn children. This early detection provides expectant parents with reassurance and guidance on managing any potential risks.

8. Reproductive Genetics

Reproductive genetic services at AEON Clinic focus on assessing fertility-related genetic factors and identifying hereditary conditions that could affect future generations. These insights empower families to make informed reproductive decisions, ensuring healthier outcomes for their children.

9. Cancer Genetics

Cancer genetics testing identifies hereditary mutations linked to cancers such as breast, ovarian, colorectal, and prostate cancers. Early identification allows patients to take preventive measures, undergo screenings, and implement risk-reduction strategies for better outcomes.

10. Cardiovascular Genetics

AEON Clinic uses genetic testing to detect inherited heart conditions and predispositions to cardiovascular diseases, such as arrhythmias, cardiomyopathies, and coronary artery disease. By addressing risks early, patients can prevent serious complications and adopt heart-healthy lifestyles.

11. Epigenetic Analysis

Epigenetic analysis focuses on understanding how lifestyle, environment, and behaviour influence gene expression. AEON provides actionable recommendations to modify these factors, improving overall wellness and reducing the impact of genetic predispositions.

"At AEON Clinic, we bridge the gap between science and health. Genomic insights allow us to address health risks at their root, enabling personalised strategies that enhance longevity and quality of life," says Habibollah.

Embrace the power of genetic testing at AEON Clinic

AEON Clinic, located within Atlantis The Royal, offers advanced genetic testing and personalised genomics services for individuals seeking to take control of their health. By combining world-class expertise with cutting-edge technology, AEON helps clients unlock the secrets of their DNA and chart a path toward a healthier, longer future.

Contact Information:

Address: Atlantis The Royal, Level P, Sunrise Tower, Crescent Rd, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai.

Phone: +971 04 518 5777

Email: info@theaeonclinic.com

Website: www.theaeonclinic.com