Beautyworld Dubai 2026: Huda Kattan, Mary Phillips and AI perfumes take centre stage

From AI-created scents to masterclasses with some of beauty’s biggest names, Beautyworld Dubai is back for its milestone 30th edition. The three-day trade show opened today, October 6, at Dubai World Trade Centre and runs until October 8, bringing fragrance, skincare, hair, makeup and beauty technology under one roof.

Organised by Messe Frankfurt Middle East, this year’s edition puts the spotlight on both the products filling our beauty shelves and the people deciding what comes next.

Fragrance takes centre stage

Perfume lovers in the industry have plenty to explore. According to the organisers, the fragrance section has more than tripled in size since 2017, covering over 19,000 square metres this year, with more than 220 exhibitors.

Regional names including Lattafa, Afnan, Armaf and French Avenue join Kuwait’s Gissah and first-time exhibitor Al Majed for Oud from Saudi Arabia. Lush will debut its new fragrance range, while Scentronix, the AI perfumery company behind the scent experience at Dubai’s Museum of the Future, will showcase how technology is changing scent creation.

The Next in Fragrance conference features master perfumer Aurélien Guichard on October 6, followed by Louis Vuitton’s Jacques Cavallier Belletrud on October 7. Conversations will cover changing fragrance habits, alcohol-free scents and the influence of younger consumers.

Big names, live demonstrations

There’s plenty happening beyond the perfume counters. Mary Phillips and Patrick Ta join the makeup masterclass line-up, while hair artists Mounir, Dimitris Giannetos and Josh Lamonaca share their techniques on the live stages.

Phillips also joins the Next in Beauty conference today, where investment, luxury retail and the GCC beauty market are among the talking points.

On the show floor, Korean skincare brands including SKIN1004, Medicube and Meditherapy feature alongside beauty technology and packaging companies. Natural Notes also returns, connecting natural-ingredient producers with fragrance brands.

Huda Kattan’s milestone honour

The Beautyworld Dubai Awards take place on October 7 at Le Méridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre, recognising excellence across 17 categories. Huda Beauty founder Huda Kattan will receive the Beautyworld Icon Award, recognising her impact on the industry and the global success of her Dubai-born brand.

Planning to attend? This is a trade-only event, rather than a public beauty-shopping festival, and visitors under 18 cannot enter the exhibition halls.