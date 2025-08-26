Beauty that gives back: A promise in every product

For every woman fighting cancer Natalys Cosmetics whispers I see you I stand with you

In a world obsessed with the next trend, Natalys Cosmetics stands for something lasting, a beauty measured not in appearances, but in the lives it touches and the hope it creates.

Natalys Cosmetics was not imagined in a boardroom, nor born from market research. It began in a hospital room, in silence, in pain and in love.

As her loved one fought cancer, Natalys Shams Eddine, the founder of Natalys Cosmetics, made a vow: if she could ever transform suffering into hope, she would. That vow became her life’s work. Today, it lives in every product she creates.

A lipstick here is never just a lipstick. A blush is never just a colour. Each one carries with it a promise that every purchase will help another woman in her fight. That someone she may never meet stands with her, shoulder to shoulder.

“True beauty isn't about appearances, it’s about the impact. When you put on lipstick, it may feel like a small gesture, but that same purchase could mean a scan, a treatment, or simply the reassurance that another woman will not face her fight alone. That’s what beauty should do. It should give back,” says Natalys.

Unlike most brands that start with products and then search for a story, Natalys Cosmetics was built from a story so powerful it shaped everything that followed. Every cent of every sale goes directly to women in treatment, easing the cost of medication, scans, hospital visits, or something as simple as a taxi ride when there is no one else to help.

“We’re not just reaching out, we’re standing together,” Natalys says. “This is about true solidarity, about walking beside someone when the road feels unbearable. It’s looking into their eyes and saying: I see you, I stand with you, and I will not let you walk this road alone.”

The products themselves are created with the same integrity as the mission. Shades are wearable and timeless. Textures are refined, designed to empower confidence. Packaging is elegant but never cold. Nothing is made for hype. “If it doesn’t serve the mission, it doesn’t belong,” she says.

Her own life reflects this balance, a career in financial services, degrees in media and business, training as a pilot, modelling part-time. She knows how to merge precision with creativity, structure with soul. Her brand carries that same duality.

But at its heart, Natalys Cosmetics is about more than makeup. It is about the quiet rituals that carry us through our hardest days and the invisible thread that connects one woman to another.

“When I created this brand, my dream was simple; I wanted a woman to look in the mirror, feel beautiful and know she had given someone else a reason to keep going. That is beauty with purpose. That is beauty that gives back.”

Natalys Cosmetics is not here to redefine what beauty looks like. It is here to redefine what beauty does.

Because sometimes, the most beautiful thing you can wear is the reason someone else keeps fighting.