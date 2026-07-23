Beat the heat: 7 cool things to do indoors in Dubai this weekend

As temperatures continue to climb across the UAE, spending the weekend indoors doesn't have to mean staying at home. From joining a community run through an air-conditioned mall to learning the art of traditional Emirati perfume-making or enjoying live music, there are plenty of ways to escape the heat over the next few days.

Here are seven events worth adding to your weekend plans.

1. Join a free indoor 5km run

Kickstart your Friday, July 24 morning with the first New Balance x Common Grounds Summer Run Series at Dubai Hills Mall.

The free community run begins at 6:15 am, with participants setting off on a 5km route through the air-conditioned mall as part of Dubai Mallathon. After crossing the finish line, the first 100 runners will receive a complimentary high-protein breakfast, coffee and electrolytes at Common Grounds.

No registration is required; simply turn up at the New Balance store before the run begins. Participants can also collect stamps throughout the summer series for a chance to earn complimentary coffee after completing all eight runs.

2. Learn to make traditional Emirati bakhoor

Looking for something different? Head to Souk Al Seef on Saturday, July 25, from 5 pm to 7 pm. for a hands-on workshop exploring one of the UAE's oldest traditions.

Participants will learn how to create their own Emirati bakhoor, blending fragrant ingredients while discovering the cultural significance behind the incense.

3. Create your own Emirati perfume

Return to Souk Al Seef on Sunday, July 26, for another cultural experience, this time learning the art of traditional Emirati perfume-making.

The workshop offers visitors the chance to create a personalised fragrance while learning about the ingredients and techniques used in local perfumery.

4. Friday night with soul, R&B and jazz

Music lovers can head to the Theatre of Digital Art at Souk Madinat Jumeirah on Friday, July 24, evening for Feeling Good: Soul, R&B & Jazz with AJAY.

The immersive performance blends live music with ToDA's signature 360-degree visuals, reimagining classic soul, jazz and R&B hits in a unique setting.

5. Enjoy a Latin string quartet performance

The music continues on Saturday, July 25, with Latin String Quartet Night, where classical strings meet the sounds of tango, bossa nova and Cuban-inspired music.

The performance takes place at the Theatre of Digital Art and offers a different take on a traditional concert experience.

6. Race indoors at Dubai Mallathon

Whether you're chasing a personal best or simply looking to stay active, Dubai Mallathon Pro Race arrives at Mall of the Emirates on Saturday., July 25.

Powered by lululemon, the indoor race offers prizes for winners, while all participants will receive 25 per cent off full-priced lululemon purchases.

7. Join a community wellness walk

Round off the weekend with lululemon x Girls Who Walk at Mall of the Emirates on Sunday, July 26.

The event begins with a guided breathwork session before participants set off on a community walk around the mall. Afterwards, visitors can enjoy complimentary protein smoothies, receive 15 per cent off purchases and enter a draw to win a Dh1,500 lululemon outfit.