Bassel Khaiat becomes Dior’s new fragrance ambassador in the Middle East

From red carpets to fragrance campaigns, Syrian actor Bassel Khaiat is deepening his ties with luxury house Dior.

The actor has officially been named the new fragrance ambassador for Dior Beauty in the Middle East, expanding a relationship that has already seen him front the brand’s menswear division in the region since 2024.

“Becoming a beauty ambassador for Dior feels like stepping into a legacy of timeless confidence,” the actor told GQ Middle East. “It’s about how you carry yourself, and Dior understands that on a deeper level. Being a Dior ambassador is about owning your presence, quietly, confidently, and without compromise.”

You might have already noticed Khaiat wearing Dior frequently across recent appearances. Now, the partnership is becoming more official, with the actor stepping into a new beauty-focused role for the French luxury house.

Known for his performances in productions including Tango, Al Thaman and Bab El Shams, Khaiat has become one of the region’s most recognisable television stars.